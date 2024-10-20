Home / Art / Installation

Enchanting Augmented Reality Installation Brings Venetian Icons to Life

By Eva Baron on October 20, 2024
Lorenzo Quinn Souls of Venice

Photo: Speranzoni Wladimiro

With its winding canals, stunning architecture, and rich history, Venice is one of the most captivating destinations in Europe. The city is home to the annual Venice Biennale, and has cultivated such renowned figures as the explorer Marco Polo, painter Titian, and musician Antonio Vivaldi. This fall, Venice’s contemporary art scene and storied past merged in an enchanting augmented reality (AR) installation.

Conceived by the Italian artist Lorenzo Quinn, the Anime di Venezia – Souls of Venice exhibition featured statues of 15 Venetian icons, each meticulously constructed from metallic mesh weave. The installation was mounted at the Ca’ Rezzonico, an architectural marvel that houses the 18th-Century Museum and overlooks Venice’s Grand Canal. This site enriched the historical force of the exhibition and offered visitors a unique glimpse into Venice’s bountiful culture.

The installation also signaled a departure from Quinn’s previous work. For the very first time, Quinn united contemporary technology and historical sculptures with the help of augmented reality. A dedicated AR app for smartphones transformed the static metal statues into animated beings, breathing new life into figures that would otherwise have been inaccessible to us.

“In experiencing the city–here and now–we are also side by side with everyone and all those who preceded us,” the exhibition text reads. “When questioned, these Souls speak to us and tell us about themselves and a city of which they continue to be part.”

Souls of Venice commemorated the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo’s death and coincided with the 60th Venice Biennale. By directly linking past and present, the exhibition served as an evocative reminder of Venice’s cultural legacy and the immortality of the historical idols that still shape the city today.

To learn more about Souls of Venice, you can visit the exhibition’s website.

The Souls of Venice installation employs augmented reality to bring Venetian icons back to life.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lorenzo Quinn (@lorenzoquinnartist)

Lorenzo Quinn Souls of Venice

Photo: Speranzoni Wladimiro

A dedicated app scans the metal mesh statues by Lorenzo Quinn and transforms them into animated beings.

Lorenzo Quinn Souls of Venice

Photo: Speranzoni Wladimiro

Lorenzo Quinn Souls of Venice

Photo: Speranzoni Wladimiro

The installation celebrates Venice's rich legacy and the enduring influence of its historical idols.

Lorenzo Quinn Souls of Venice

Photo: Speranzoni Wladimiro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lorenzo Quinn (@lorenzoquinnartist)

Lorenzo Quinn: Website | Instagram | X
Ca’ Rezzonico: Website | InstagramX

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ca’ Rezzonico.

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
