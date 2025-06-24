Home / News

The Netherlands Returns 119 Looted Historical Bronze Artworks to Nigeria

By Regina Sienra on June 24, 2025

Over the last few years, museums around the world have vowed to return artwork and artifacts that were looted from their places of origin. The latest institution to fulfill their promise is the Wereldmuseum, in the Dutch city of Leiden. In tandem with the government of the Netherlands, they've returned 119 stolen artifacts, known as Benin Bronzes, to Nigeria.

These efforts are the result of the work of Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM), which has issued repatriation requests to museums across the world, such as the Wereldmuseum, which displayed these artifacts for decades. In February, the Dutch institution agreed to return the pieces, handing them over in a ceremony at the National Museum in Lagos. According to Olugbile Holloway, director of the NCMM, this is the largest single repatriation to date.

While these figurines are known as the Benin Bronzes, not all of them are made of bronze. The title refers to items of spiritual and historical significance to descendants of the ancient Benin kingdom. These objects were made between the 15th and 19th centuries and include jewelry, statues, tusks, and even an ornate ivory mask that belonged to a former ruler of the Kingdom of Benin.

As Holloway explains, the items are “embodiments of the spirit and identity of the people from which they were taken from.” The handover ceremony was led by Oba Ewuare II, current leader and guardian of Benin culture, who said the return of the Benin Bronzes is “a testament to the power of prayer and determination.”

Just like the Benin Bronzes are a source of pride, their absence was a painful reminder of the past. The objects were looted in 1897 by British soldiers during a raid that led to the Kingdom of Benin becoming part of colonial Nigeria. This event also caused the king of Benin at the time, Ovonramwen Nogbaisi, to go into exile.

“With this return, we are contributing to the redress of a historical injustice that is still felt today,” says Eppo Bruins, Dutch minister of culture, education, and science. As of now, the British Museum still has over 900 Benin Bronzes in their collection, while Germany has returned 20 and has agreed to return over a thousand more.

As for the returned items, some will be exhibited at the National Museum, while others have been returned to Oba Ewuare II. The Nigerian government also plans to open the Edo Museum of West African Art in Benin City, where the Kingdom of Benin once stood, in 2026. The building was designed by architect Sir David Adjaye, and will be home to the largest collection of Benin Bronzes in the world.

The Wereldmuseum in Leiden and the government of the Netherlands have returned 119 stolen artifacts, known as Benin Bronzes, to Nigeria.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Tour Nigeria™ (@tournigeria)

Sources: Netherlands returns 119 looted artifacts known as Benin Bronzes to Nigeria; Netherlands to return stolen Benin Bronzes to Nigeria; The Netherlands returns 119 stolen sculptures to Nigeria

Related Articles:

Looted 2,500-Year-Old “Green Sarcophagus” Is Returned to Egypt

London Museum Is Returning Over 70 Pieces of Looted Art to Nigeria

Painting Looted by the Nazis Is Returned to 101-Year-Old Dutch Woman

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Returns Three Ancient Sculptures to Iraq

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Powerful Protest Signs From ‘No Kings Day’ Demonstrations
National Parks Ask Public for Feedback on Information That Paints American History in a Negative Light
Incredible NASA Imaging Shows the Most Traveled “Underwater Highways” on Earth
Have a Song You Can’t Stop Playing? A New Theory Says Our Brainwaves Sync Up With Music
Swiss Glacier Collapse Highlights Urgent Reality of Climate Change
New Frida Kahlo Museum Honoring the Artist’s Family Life To Open in Mexico City

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Pope Leo XIV Explains the Significance of His Name and Why It’s Key for Our Current Times
Here Are Pope Leo XIV’s Newly Unveiled Portrait, Signature, and Coat of Arms
84% of Coral Reefs Around the World Affected By Worst Bleaching Event on Record
Check Out New York City’s First New Subway Map in Nearly 50 Years
Pope Francis’ Popemobile To Be Converted Into Mobile Health Clinic for Gaza Children
Mysterious Ancestor Connecting All Life on Earth Is 200 Million Years Older Than We Thought

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.