Home / Archeology

Looted 2,500-Year-Old “Green Sarcophagus” Is Returned to Egypt

By Madeleine Muzdakis on January 13, 2023

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BBC News (@bbcnews)

Egypt is famous for its ancient history, among other topics. Unfortunately, for centuries looters have turned this history into an extremely profitable black market full of tablets, relics, and even large sarcophagi. The latter are famous, intricate coffins (or containers for coffins) in which ancient Egyptians with means were buried. Many are painted intricately, and some are inlaid with precious stones. A unique example, known as the green coffin or green sarcophagus, particularly stood out for its verdant “skin.” This antiquity, on view at the Houston Museum of Natural Sciences until recently, was looted—a wrong which was finally righted in January 2023 with the artifact's return to Egypt.

The green sarcophagus appeared in the United States in 2008. In late 2022, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office determined the sarcophagus was looted from Abu Sir Necropolis, a site north of Cairo. A well-organized network of looters and middlemen smuggled it through Germany to America where it eventually came to rest in Houston. “The sarcophagus is very thick, which pushed looters to steal the sarcophagus's lid without the base,” said Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities at Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in a news conference. The painting of the coffin's former occupant unusually depicts green skin, hence the artifact's moniker. In 2019, The Metropolitan Museum of Art returned a gold sarcophagus they purchased which turned out to have a looted provenance traced to the same network.

The green sarcophagus was symbolically accepted by Egyptian authorities in a ceremony in Cairo on January 2, 2023. According to Waziri, the 9-foot-tall sarcophagus dates to the Late Dynastic Period, a period from the last of the Pharaonic rulers in 664 BCE until Alexander the Great’s campaign and subsequent rule in 332 BCE. The item is among the around 29,300 recovered looted pieces in the last 10 years, according to Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who attended the handover ceremony. Egypt is still attempting to regain some of their most famous artifacts, lost to colonialism and looting centuries ago. This includes the famous Rosetta Stone, now in the British Museum.

A green-painted ancient sarcophagus has been returned to Egypt after it was looted in the 2000s.

Embed from Getty Images

h/t: [Gizmodo, PBS, CNN]

Related Articles:

3,200-Year-Old Egyptian Tablet Shows They Took Attendance at Work and Recorded Absences

8 Facts About Hatshepsut, One of the Few Female Pharaohs to Rule Ancient Egypt

All Hail Sobekneferu: Learn About the First Known Female Pharaoh of Ancient Egypt

Ancient Egyptians Were Cat People: Exploring Felines and Gods in Art and Culture

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Tobacco Companies Must Pay For Cigarette Butt Pollution Clean-Up In Spain
Pope Francis to Return 2,500-Year-Old Parthenon Sculptures Back to Greece
Dolly Parton Is Giving Free Books to Children Under 5 in California in 2023
Two Strangers Met in an Elevator And This Is How They Fell in Love
Woman Saves Man’s Life After Rescuing Him From a Snowbank During Deadly Storm
Metal Detectorist in the UK Finds a Medieval Diamond Wedding Ring

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Buffalo Couple Takes in 10 South Korean Tourists Stranded During Massive Snowstorm
1,900-Year-Old Snacks Are Found in the Sewers Beneath the Colosseum
81-Year-Old Woman Achieves Retirement After Strangers Raise $186K for Her Mortgage Following a Viral TikTok
168 New Geoglyphs Discovered Among the Nazca Lines in Peru
Heartwarming Video Shares Man’s Infectious Joy After Receiving His First Paycheck Ever
Biden Signs ‘Respect for Marriage Act’ Into Law, Reflecting Evolving Attitudes Towards Marriage Equality

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.