Home / Art / Art Supplies

7 Best Fabric Markers to Customize Your Clothing and Accessories

By Margherita Cole on August 2, 2021
Best Fabric Markers

Stock Photos from Yuriy Golub/Shutterstock
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Plain t-shirts and tote bags are great staples when you don't know what to wear, but they don't always let you express your personality. A fun and easy way to bring your own creativity to the garments you wear is by adding your own designs with fabric markers. These convenient tools allow you to customize clothing, bags, and other textile objects with drawings, doodles, and more.

Available in sets or as individual markers, these utensils include a type of fabric-safe paint or ink that—after properly drying—can be worn on the body and even put through the washing machine without the risk of ruining the designs. While most fabric markers work best on cotton or canvas, some can be used on other textiles, such as denim. The Stained Set by Sharpie, for instance, features eight colorful markers with a flexible brush tip, allowing the user the capability to create expressive artwork.

Check out all of our picks of the best fabric markers, below.

Embellish your shirts and shoes with the help of these awesome fabric markers!

 

Sharpie Stained Brush Tip Fabric Markers (Set of 8)

Sharpie Fabric Markers

Sharpie | $16.36

 

Yasutomo FabricMate DYE Ink Markers

Yasutomo Fabric Markers

Yasutomo | $14.23

 

Marvy Uchida Fabric Markers (Set of 6)

Marvy Uchida Fabric Markers

Uchida | $6.99

 

Pebeo Setaskrib Markers (Sold individually)

Pebeo Fabric Markers

Pebeo | $5.25

 

Tulip Dual-Tip Fabric Markers (Set of 10)

Tulip Dual-Tipped Fabric Markers

Tulip | $15.21

 

Cricut Infusible Ink Markers and Pens (Set of 5)

Cricut Fabric Markers

Cricut | $10.09

 

Crayola Fabric Markers (Set of 10)

Crayola Fabric Markers

Crayola | $6.24

 

Related Articles:

11 Different Types of Painting That Every Artist Should Know

Ingenious ‘Electric Paint’ Let’s You Paint Wires That Can Conduct Electricity

10 Essential Craft Supplies That Are Must-Haves for Your Studio Stash

37 Gifts for Crafters and Makers to Spark Their Imagination

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

New to Art Making? Make Sure You Have These Essential Drawing Supplies
10 Best Gouache Paints for Artists of Every Skill Level
10+ Best Colored Pencil Sets for Coloring Book Enthusiasts and Professional Artists
16 of the Best Drawing Pens for Professionals and Beginners
8 Best Paint Markers Sets for Arts & Crafts Projects
10+ Best Fountain Pen Inks for Illustrators and Letterers

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

What Is Washi Tape and Why You Should Try It
15 of the Best Sketchbooks That Artists of All Abilities Love to Draw In
10 Best Watercolor Sketchbooks for Artists Who Want to Paint On the Go
25 Gifts to Help Art Grads Kick Off Their Creative Careers
17 Best Drawing Pencils for Professionals and Beginners Who Love to Sketch
7 Best Brush Pens for Drawing and Hand-Lettering

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.