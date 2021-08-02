7 Best Fabric Markers to Customize Your Clothing and Accessories

Plain t-shirts and tote bags are great staples when you don't know what to wear, but they don't always let you express your personality. A fun and easy way to bring your own creativity to the garments you wear is by adding your own designs with fabric markers. These convenient tools allow you to customize clothing, bags, and other textile objects with drawings, doodles, and more.

Available in sets or as individual markers, these utensils include a type of fabric-safe paint or ink that—after properly drying—can be worn on the body and even put through the washing machine without the risk of ruining the designs. While most fabric markers work best on cotton or canvas, some can be used on other textiles, such as denim. The Stained Set by Sharpie, for instance, features eight colorful markers with a flexible brush tip, allowing the user the capability to create expressive artwork.

Check out all of our picks of the best fabric markers, below.

Embellish your shirts and shoes with the help of these awesome fabric markers!

Sharpie Stained Brush Tip Fabric Markers (Set of 8)

Yasutomo FabricMate DYE Ink Markers

Marvy Uchida Fabric Markers (Set of 6)

Pebeo Setaskrib Markers (Sold individually)

Tulip Dual-Tip Fabric Markers (Set of 10)

Cricut Infusible Ink Markers and Pens (Set of 5)

Crayola Fabric Markers (Set of 10)

