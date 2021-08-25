Home / Art

Bisa Butler Is Exhibiting Over 20 of Her Amazing Quilted Portraits at the Art Institute of Chicago

By Sara Barnes on August 25, 2021
Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Artist Bisa Butler creates incredible quilts of Black families that are akin to a photo album. The textile portraits—many of them massive in size—feature men, women, and children who are seen in black and white photographs and are now reimagined in colorful fabric by Butler. The quilts tell their own stories of these people who, before this, were completely overlooked in history. They touch on themes of family, community, and legacies left. We have marveled over her work for years, and now, Butler’s quilts are on display at the Art Institute of Chicago in her first solo museum exhibition titled Bisa Butler: Portraits.

The show at the Art Institute of Chicago includes over 20 portraits created in her signature style. Working from historic images, Butler layers fabric like you would paint to create bold portraits that have a technicolor realism to them. Depending on the composition, some are cast in electric hues while others are in cool tones.

In a recent episode of the My Modern Met Top Artist podcast, Bulter spoke with us about how selecting such fabric allows her to imagine “what if” with her subjects; the material allows the viewer to see what she sees when she looks at the reference photographs. This often tells a story within a story, as the artist will find fabric with motifs and symbols that are relevant to the people she is depicting. The result is multilayered—both literally and figuratively.

Bisa Butler: Portraits is now on view until September 6, 2021. To gain more insight into her work, be sure to listen to our interview with her on the Top Artist podcast.

Artist Bisa Butler has her first solo exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago.

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Titled Bisa Butler: Portraits, the show features over 20 of her quilted portraits.

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler at the Art Institute of Chicago

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler Quilted Portrait

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler Quilted Portrait

Photo: Margaret Fox for the Art Institute of Chicago

Bisa Butler: Website | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Bisa Butler. 

Related Articles:

Learn How the Cozy Craft of Quilting Endured the Civil War and Thrives Today

Tracing the History of Decorative Art, a Genre Where “Form Meets Function”

Learn How People Are Creating Collage-Like Fabric Art Using Appliqué

5 Contemporary Textile Artists to Celebrate During Women’s History Month

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Artist Uses Artificial Intelligence To Reconstruct Realistic Portraits of Historical Figures
Artist Transforms Ordinary Household Objects Into Visually Satisfying Arrangements
Enter This Free Art Contest and You May See Your Work on a Billboard
Artist Duo Use Centuries-Old Techniques To Carry On Dutch Tradition of Landscape Wall Hangings
Artist “Prints” Amazing Landscapes and Portraits Using Only the Characters on a Typewriter
What is Botanical Illustration? Learn About the History of This Scientific Art Form

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Brilliant Artist Brings His Fantastical Imagination to Life
Artist Creates Miniature ‘Tokyo Olympic Games’ Scenes Using Face Masks and Figurines
Colorful Portraits Celebrate Diversity With Minimal Lines and Geometric Shapes
Funny Guy Uses Photoshop To Make It Look Like He Lives With Disney Characters
Immersive Exhibit Brings Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel to the U.S.
Surreal Gifs Playfully Visualize Exploring Our Inner Minds

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.