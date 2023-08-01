Home / Sports

Soccer Fan Takes His Blind Friend to the Stadium and Describes the Whole Match to Him

By Regina Sienra on August 1, 2023
The excitement that soccer awakens in a person is a universal feeling. That's why no one should feel left out of the fun, particularly at a live match in a stadium, where the narration of a sports commentator may not be available. This can be alienating for those with visual impairments. A blind man named Mike Kearny knows this all too well, but he luckily has great friend. A touching video captured Kearny’s cousin Stephen Garcia describing an entire soccer match to him ant the stadium—and both celebrating together after their team scored.

Kearney and Garcia are both Liverpool FC season ticket holders, and first caught attention after the visually impaired man was seen emotionally celebrating Mo Salah's goal against Napoli during a Champions League match in 2018.

“It's just our routine, it's what we do,” Garcia said in an interview. “I tell him every goal kick, every corner, every throw in. And obviously he knows when we score 'cause he gets a big hug, a big celebration.” The man further explained that he always tells him who scored the goal and how the play went, on top of hearing the groans if the rival team scored.

Moved by their passion and love for the team, Liverpool FC invited the pair for the final game of the season. The team then documented their time at the stadium, capturing not only Garcia dutifully describing the action to Kearney, but also their heartwarming celebration of Liverpool FC's goals.

As if that weren't touching enough, Kearney and Garcia were invited by Salah, the team's star, to Liverpool FC’s training ground at Melwood. There, Salah gifted them team jerseys, signing Kearney's with, “To Michael, your support is an inspiration.”

h/t: [Upworthy]

