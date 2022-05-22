Home / Technology

Innovative Glasses Uses AI To Describe Surroundings To Blind and Visually-impaired People in Real Time

By Margherita Cole on May 22, 2022
AI Glasses for the Blind by Envision

Living with blindness can be challenging, but we live in an age that provides many more opportunities for those with visual impairments. New technology is bringing independence to people all around the world. Netherlands-based company Envision designed “AI-powered smart glasses” that help visually impaired people “see” by turning their surroundings into audible speech.

Envision Glasses are equipped with an 8MP camera that scans text, objects, places, and faces and repeats this information to the wearer in over 60 different languages. The device can read all kinds of text from books, letters, handwritten notes, and labels before repeating it back to the user. Furthermore, the assistive tool is capable of recognizing people and objects, so that individuals can find friends, family, and coworkers with greater ease, and locate their belongings when they need help.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of the world's two billion people who are blind or visually impaired by providing them with life-changing assistive technologies, products, and services,” Karthik Kannan, co-founder of Envision, says. “By analyzing real-time user data and direct feedback from across our communities, we are able to constantly enrich the Envision experience and innovate our products, most recently with the addition of our new capture and context features. Everyone is entitled to live in a world without boundaries and are thrilled to make Envision Glasses to as many people as possible.”

You can learn more about Envision Glasses, including how to purchase them, through the company's website and YouTube channel.

Netherlands-based company Envision has developed glasses to help blind and visually impaired people.

AI Glasses for the Blind by EnvisionAI Glasses for the Blind by Envision

These AI-powered glasses feature a small camera that scans the world around the wearer and repeats the descriptions through a speaker.

AI Glasses for the Blind by EnvisionAI Glasses for the Blind by EnvisionAI Glasses for the Blind by Envision

Envision Glasses can read text from a book, find familiar faces with facial recognition, and describe the wearer's surroundings.

AI Glasses for the Blind by EnvisionAI Glasses for the Blind by EnvisionAI Glasses for the Blind by EnvisionAI Glasses for the Blind by Envision

Watch this video to learn more about Envision Glasses:

