For many little girls, father-daughter dances are key moments, but things can get tricky when dad is not around. This was the case for 6-year-old Harper, whose dance studio's annual summer showcase was approaching. Not willing to let his sister feel left out, her 14-year-old brother, Micah, proudly stepped in, saving the day and giving her an experience she'll never forget.

Harper and Micah's mother Patrice Thompson took a video of the heartwarming dance. The clip shows the pair performing a Barbie and Ken-inspired dance, complete with matching outfits. “Core memory for the team today,” reads the caption. “I don't know if he knows what an impact he's making as her big brother, but she'll never forget this.” Thompson, who is divorced, shared that Harper's dad couldn't make it to the pageant due to work commitments.

“Honestly, I am so proud but at the same time not super surprised because that's the young man he is!” the mother told Newsweek. “Most 14-year-old boys would rather do anything else than perform a routine in front of their peers and during summer when he could be off with friends, but he chose to give up time to support her so she didn't feel left out.”

For the mom, this is a reflection of both Micah's and Harper's maturity.

“We call our family a team, and when he stepped in for her, it definitely showed me that he truly understands the meaning of being selfless,” she said. “I'm really proud of him and his heart, and I'm proud of her for getting up there with her brother. I know being the only one without a dad up there was tough, but the studio and her brother were so sweet in encouraging her through it!”

You can watch the sweet moment below. To stay up to date with Thompson and her kids, you can follow her on Instagram.

This is 6-year-old Harper and her loving 14-year-old brother, Micah.

When her dad couldn't make it to the father-daughter dance at her annual summer showcase, Micah proudly stepped in, saving the day.

Watch the heartwarming moment below.

