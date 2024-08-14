Home / Inspiring

Sandra Bullock Says Aging Is “Pretty Awesome” in Heartfelt 60th Birthday Message to Hoda Kotb

By Emma Taggart on August 14, 2024

While getting older can sometimes feel daunting, it’s also a time to embrace the wisdom and confidence that comes with age. For American TV personality Hoda Kotb—best known as the co-anchor of NBC’s Today—her 60th birthday was made even more special by some empowering words from her friend Sandra Bullock.

Kotb celebrated her 60th birthday on Friday, August 9, and was treated with a special birthday celebration on the Monday, August 12, episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. The episode featured a surprise video message from Bullock, who shared some words of wisdom. The actor opened up about her own experience of turning 60 in July 2024, reassuring her that the milestone is “pretty awesome.”

“I had so many brilliant and funny things prepared for you for this message that were just going to slay, but you know girl, I’m just too tired,” said Bullock. “I’m tired because I had to make my way up that mountain before you got there so I could check out the terrain and see what things look like, and just get the feel so I can fill you in. And it's weird because people seem to want us to be afraid of what it might look like when we get there.” Bullock added, “Turns out it’s pretty damn great.”

Bullock also praised Kotb for being “so incredible to so many people.” She continued, “What you do for a living and how you have to shape-shift every single day, how you navigate your kindness, even when that’s not what's coming your way. How you are to those you care about and how you keep them safe, and just who you are as a human being. We’re all pretty lucky to have you, especially your kids.”

Bullock, who adopted her own son and daughter in her late 40s, inspired Kotb, showing her that it was never too late to start a family. Kotb also embraced motherhood later in life, adopting her first child, Haley, now 7, in 2017 when she was 52. She then adopted her second child, Hope, now 4, in 2019.

“The reason that I have Haley and Hope is because when I was looking for inspiration of somebody who was a mom at my age,” Kotb said. “Sanda Bullock popped up and I called her and I said, ‘Tell me about motherhood.’ And she said, ‘It is the best decision I ever made.’” Kotb added, “From that moment forward, she led the way to these two girls.”

Kotb and Bullock bonded over their shared experiences of motherhood, but also through their mutual strength as accomplished women. Bullock ended her birthday message by saying, “Happy birthday, my sweet friend. Thank you for allowing me to be in your circle. I feel very grateful. And I have your bar set up, up here, so we can look at the view. It’s pretty beautiful.

For Hoda Kotb's 60th birthday, her friend Sandra Bullock sent a heartfelt video message, reassuring her that aging is actually “pretty awesome.”

Hoda Kotb: Instagram | X
h/t: [People]

