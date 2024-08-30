Meet Ana Victoria Espino, the World’s First Lawyer With Down Syndrome

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Fundación Mirarte (@fundacionmirarte)

History has been made in Zacatecas, Mexico. Twenty-five-year-old Ana Victoria Espino de Santiago has become the world's first lawyer with Down Syndrome. Espino received her law degree from Universidad Autónoma de Zacatecas, having studied in the institution's law school for five years. Espino pushed through the obstacles to reach her goal with the help of a support system, determinedly navigating an educational system that wasn't designed for people with special needs.

Unlike the U.S. and other countries, in Mexico, there is no bar exam—getting a law degree is enough to be a lawyer. However, rather than defending people in the court of law, Espino is more interested in politics. Specifically, she aims to become a representative and use her legal knowledge to improve conditions for people with disabilities.

For Espino, becoming a lawyer was a long-time dream. Getting her degree wasn't an easy task, but she was surrounded by her family and people who believed in her. After graduating high school, Espino applied to university and aced the admission exam. However, the school's then-rector met up with her and told her she couldn't be admitted to the school as it lacked the conditions for a person with Down syndrome. Moved by her unwavering spirit, a professor stepped up and offered to help Espino. Throughout her five years of college, the teacher accompanied Espino to all of her classes, helped her study, and prepared her for exams.

“I really like law for [it allows] defending people with disabilities and people’s rights and defending my personal rights,” Espino told NTR TV. “[To] help people with disabilities, help those who do not have a voice, because that is why I am a lawyer.”

She also took a moment to commend those who made it possible for her to achieve her dream: “Teachers play a crucial role in creating a more inclusive educational environment.” She also calls for educators to be supportive, listen to their students, and offer additional help when needed.

Espino's career as an advocate for people with disabilities predates her pursuing a degree. Her first encounters with the realities of law took place at legislative forums, where she shared her story to shine a light on people with disabilities. Espino is also a talented artist, holding several exhibitions, including one in the lobby of the Congress of the Union in Mexico City.

As for the future, Espino has a very clear image of what she wants to achieve. She told Zacatecas En Imagen, “I see myself being a local representative, I am passionate about the law, and I want to pave the way so that all people who live with a disability can occupy decision-making spaces, because our condition does not silence our voice, will and ability to contribute to improving our state.”

