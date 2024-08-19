Haka is one of the most well-known elements of Māori culture. With vigorous movements and stamping of feet, this war dance is a daring display of pride and strength. While it is often seen in large gatherings, such as weddings and sports matches, it was recently seen in a more solemn setting, bringing visibility to Māori heritage. Hana-Rawhiti Kareariki Maipi-Clarke, a Member of the New Zealand Parliament, performed a haka during her maiden speech.

At 21, Maipi-Clarke is the youngest Member of Parliament since 1853. She has represented the Te Pāti Māori, a political party that advocates for Māori rights, since winning her place in the 2023 New Zealand general election. Maipi-Clarke has defended the Māori people and heritage long before her victory. At 17, she published a book about maramataka, the Māori lunar calendar, titled Maahina.

A year before joining the parliament, she delivered a heartfelt message on the 50th anniversary of Te Petihana, a call for the recognition and revitalization of the Māori language. Reminiscing about that, Maipi-Clarke said, “A whole year later, we can say we have made it inside the House and we have arrived. We are here. We are sailing. We are navigating, just like our ancestors once did, in the biggest ocean in the world.”

Maipi-Clarke delivered her maiden speech on December 12, 2023. Following the powerful haka, which called for unity and peace, she addressed the Māori youth. “To my younger siblings, my goddaughter, my nieces and nephews from up above, no matter what comes out of this Government, I will make sure our kids hear us. Never fit in. You are perfect. You are the perfect fit. To the tamariki Māori who have been sitting in the back of their classroom their whole life, whakamā, waiting generations longing to learn their native tongue, to the tamariki who haven’t been to their pepeha yet, it is waiting for you with open arms.”

She then spoke to her electorate, adding, “To every person that is watching from home, to every person in this room up above, this isn't my moment; this is yours. Every time you hear my voice, it will echo of my ancestors. Every time you look me in the eyes, you will see the children that survived. Over the next three years, you will see history rewrite itself without a pen.”

You can watch Maipi-Clarke’s emotional haka and speech below.

Hana-Rawhiti Kareariki Maipi-Clarke, a 21-year-old Member of the New Zealand Parliament, performed a haka during her maiden speech.

Hana-Rawhiti Kareariki Maipi-Clarke: Instagram

