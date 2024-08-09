Home / Inspiring

Single Father Devotes His Life To Fostering Terminally Ill Children

By Emma Taggart on August 9, 2024

Human kindness knows no boundaries, and few embody this truth better than Mohamed Bzeek, a Libyan-born, LA-based man who has fostered over 80 children in the past 25 years. “The key is, you have to love them like your own,” Bzeek said recently. “I know they are sick. I know they are going to die. I do my best as a human being and leave the rest to God.”

Bzeek started caring for foster children with his late wife Dawn in 1989. He first experienced the death of one of his foster children in 1991, when a little girl with a spinal disorder sadly passed away on July 4. By the mid-1990s, the Bzeeks decided to care exclusively for sick or terminally ill children, since no one else would take them in. The Bzeeks worked closely with the Los Angeles County’s Department of Children and Family Services, who would call them every time there was a child in need.

Bzeek’s wife passed away in 2014 after battling an illness that caused seizures. Since then, he’s had to care for his terminally ill foster children on his own, as well as his only biological son, Adam, now 27 years old, who was born with brittle bone disease and dwarfism. Despite his own challenges, Bzeek remains undeterred in his mission to help others.

Most recently, Bzeek has welcomed a young girl with a rare brain condition into his care. She’s blind, deaf, and paralyzed in her arms and legs. He says, “The only way to communicate with her is by touch, and so I hold her. I want her to know that somebody is here for her. Somebody loves her. She is not alone.”

Bzeek gained a deep understanding of what it's like to confront a life-threatening illness without family support when he underwent treatment for colon cancer in 2016. “I had to face everything by myself,” he recalled. “At 62 years old, I was scared and afraid to be alone—I felt what the kids feel.” Thankfully, a life-saving operation spared him, but the frightening and isolating experience left a lasting impact on him.

“The young kids, how they feel when they are alone, have no family, nobody comforts them, nobody tells them, ‘It's ok, I'm here for you, we go through this together and it will be fine.’” Bzeek explains. “This operation in December has humbled me, and makes me work more and help more kids.”

Bzeek is dedicated to providing care to sick children for as long as he’s healthy. “We are human beings. We should help each other.” he says in a GoFundMe video. “It doesn’t matter what color, what religion, what country. Like this [we can] live in harmony, and we’ll be united and not divided.”

If you’re moved by Bzeek’s compassion, you can contribute to a GoFundMe campaign created by Imad Bashir. The funds raised will help support Bzeek in his ongoing dedication to caring for terminally ill children.

LA-based single father Mohamed Bzeek is dedicated to fostering terminally ill children, providing them with love and care during their most challenging times.

A photo of Mohamed Bzeek who since 1995 has fostered only terminally ill children. Source for the information located the comments section
byu/87456784568 inu_87456784568

Bzeek has inspired many around the world with his selflessness.

Comment
byu/AdSpecialist6598 from discussion
inDamnthatsinteresting

Comment
byu/AdSpecialist6598 from discussion
inDamnthatsinteresting

Comment
byu/AdSpecialist6598 from discussion
inDamnthatsinteresting

A practicing Muslim, Bzeek believes that kindness is one of the most important human virtues.

Comment
byu/AdSpecialist6598 from discussion
inDamnthatsinteresting

Mohamed Bzeek: GoFundMe
h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

86-Year-Old Woman Has Fostered 189 Over Four Decades With No Plans of Stopping

New California Law Covers 100% of College Costs for Foster Youth

12-Year-Old Boy Learns to Sew to Lovingly Gift Over 800 Stuffed Animals to Sick Children

12-Year-Old Girl with Rare Chronic Illness Invents Cuddly Teddy Bear to Hide IV Bag

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Teenage Brother Steps up for Sister’s Father-Daughter Dance When Dad Can’t Make It
Generous “Shoeshine Man” Donates $200K in Tips to Children’s Hospital Over 30 Years
Woman Asks Each of Her Six Siblings for $100 and Receives Heartwarming Response
After Selling Myspace, Tom Pursued His Passion for Landscape Photography
Paraplegic Athlete Kevin Piette Walks With Robot Exoskeleton To Carry the Olympic Torch
Minnesota Morning News Anchor Jason Hackett Comes Out as Gay to His Viewers on Live TV

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Ugandan Kids Dance Troupe Gains International Praise for Impressive Acrobatic Performances
Proud Dad Learns Daughter Got Accepted to Her Dream School and Received Huge Scholarship
Woman Dedicates Life To Helping Nigerian Children Abandoned Due to Superstitions
Arizona Iced Tea Founder Says He’ll Never Change the 99¢ Price and Explains Why
Dad of Triplets Has Ingenious Solution For Steering 3 Strollers at Once
Elementary School Teacher Creatively Demonstrates the Power of Words Using Toothpaste

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.