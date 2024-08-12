Home / Inspiring

Pilot Daughter Surprises Proud Father Who’s a Passenger on Her Flight

By Emma Taggart on August 12, 2024

In a heartwarming video, airplane co-pilot (also known as First Officer) Xylene shared the touching moment she surprised her dad before takeoff. Her dad is shown sitting in his seat when Xylene begins making an announcement over the intercom. Instantly recognizing his daughter’s voice, he looks up in shock and says, “What are you doing here?”

Xylene continues by welcoming her passengers on their flight to LaGuardia, and explains that she wants to introduce “a very special passenger”—her dad. Xylene reveals that she had dropped her dad off at the airport earlier that day, telling him she was flying to Albuquerque. “Surprise, Daddy!” she says. Her dad stands up with a huge grin and tells the other passengers, “She tricked me.” The pair hug, and Xylene goes on to express her gratitude to her dad for his unwavering support. 

Xylene’s father immigrated to the U.S. from Trinidad and Tobago with dreams of becoming a neurosurgeon. He attended medical school and worked incredibly hard, but financial difficulties ultimately kept him from achieving his lifelong dream. “When I began my career, I faced similar financial challenges,” Xylene revealed. “No loan provider would accept me, and I started to lose hope of becoming a pilot.” She continues, “This broke my dad’s heart, seeing me struggle just as he did.”

Xylene wasn’t able to pay her own way through school, but her dad was determined to find a solution. “I thought he was crazy, but he was really just crazy for me, willing to do whatever it took to help me achieve my dreams,” said Xylene. “Then, a miracle happened. After endlessly trying, my dad was finally approved to be my co-signer. I want to introduce you all to my reason. I love you Dad.”

In August 2018, Xylene was able to invite her dad and sister on one of her flights for the first time. They flew together on a small plane called Cessna 172, and her dad even spent a few moments in the cockpit. Xylene wrote on Instagram, “He sent videos to all his friends saying he flew a plane.”

Xylene’s latest video captures her dad’s heartwarming reaction upon discovering he's on another one of her flights, marking six years since their first flight together. “It’s an incredible blessing to have him on my new ride. When I told him he went viral, he said, ‘OMG, are you serious?’”

Check out Xylene’s wholesome video below, along with a look back at the father-daughter duo’s first flight together in 2018.

Pilot Xylene surprised her father during one of her flights and captured the heartwarming moment in a now-viral video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Xylene ‍✈️ (@xyleenee__)

His reaction clearly shows how incredibly proud he is of everything his daughter has accomplished.

In 2018, Xylene was able to invite her dad on one of her flights for the first time, and he even flew the plane!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Xylene ‍✈️ (@xyleenee__)

