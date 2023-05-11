Home / Entertainment / Music

Blind and Neurodivergent Teen Pianist Performs for King Charles III at Coronation Concert

By Regina Sienra on May 11, 2023

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por WalesOnline (@walesonline)

A once-in-a-lifetime musical talent deserves the biggest stage they can get, and for one teen prodigy, this meant a royal celebration. Lucy Illingworth, a 13-year-old blind and neurodivergent pianist, first marveled the world a few months ago. Her performance of a Chopin nocturne on a piano in a train station in Leeds shocked the judges of the British talent show The Piano, and moved passersby to tears. Now, Lucy has played for a much larger audience in an unbeatable setting—she performed for 20,000 people, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, at the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle.

Lucy, who has severe autism, shared the stage with contemporary singers and musical legends such as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Take That, and Andrea Bocelli. The teen prodigy performed Bach's “Prelude in C Major,” a short yet uplifting melody that encapsulates the young girl's path to that moment. In her performance, Lucy happily bobbles her head from side to side, throughly feeling and enjoying the music she is playing. She also seems to have grown comfortable with applause and the sounds of people. While the video of her Leeds train station performance in February showed her quickly covering her ears, this time she just smiles, and awaits with her hands locked in front of her body. With a little help from her companion, she even takes a bow.

This wasn't the only massive feat Lucy has accomplished in the last couple of months. Weeks before playing the Coronation concert, Lucy joined The Piano finale at the Royal Festival Hall in London. There, she once again took the judges' breath away with a performance of Debussy's “Arabesque No.1” alongside her teacher, Daniel Bath. “This piece is slightly harder,” Classic FM reports judge and celebrity pianist Lang Lang commented. “Because the Chopin nocturne, it’s easier to control the speed. This piece has to be… like you’re opening a treasure. This is a challenge, this piece. But no challenge, no fun, right?”

The young pianist was not only up for the challenge, but her performance made her the winner of the competition. In regards to selecting her as the winner, judge and pop singer Mika said, “It was about just highlighting if something extraordinary was to happen. Something that no-one could forget… and that happened.” Lang Lang also seized the occasion to describe the girl as a “real genius.”

Lucy is part of the Amber Trust, a non-profit that provides musical opportunities for blind children. The organization first spotted her love for music and has supported her over the last eight years by funding her piano lessons. “It’s a phenomenal moment when such talent is recognised internationally,” they wrote on Facebook. “Congratulations Lucy!”

Lucy Illingworth, the 13-year-old blind and neurodivergent pianist who marveled the world with her performance on a Leeds train station, performed for King Charles III at the Coronation Concert.

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por The Amber Trust (@theambertrust)

The teen prodigy performed Bach's “Prelude in C Major,” a short yet uplifting melody that encapsulates the young girl's path to that moment.

This wasn't the only massive feat Lucy has accomplished in the last couple of months. She was also named winner of The Piano for her performance of Debussy's “Arabesque No.1” during the finale at the Royal Festival Hall.

h/t: [Yorkshire Live]

Related Articles:

5-Year-Old Italian Piano Prodigy Wows Crowd With Amazing Mozart Rendition

Watch Ludovico Einaudi Perform Timeless Classical Piano Compositions for NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk Concert’ Series

Man Plays Song by The Lumineers on a Public Piano, Then a Band Member Joined Him

Grandma Plays Inspiring Piano Solo in Home Damaged by Explosion in Beirut

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Barber Shaves His Head in Solidarity With Mother Fighting Cancer and Then His Friends Do the Same
Mom Asks for Help in Search for Missing Stuffed Elephant Containing Late Son’s Ashes
Lithuanian Man Rowed Across the Atlantic Ocean From Spain to Florida in 121 Days
This Sports Bar in Portland Only Shows Women’s Sports for an Important Reason
Ed Sheeran Surprises Fans With Impromptu NYC Performance Atop a Car
Lost Teddy Bear With Last Recording of Little Girl’s Mom Is Replaced by Build-A-Bear

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Unveils Class of 2023, Featuring Willie Nelson and Missy Elliott
Robert Irwin Recreates Childhood Photo of Him and His Late Father Steve Irwin
13-Year-Old Heroically Stops School Bus After Driver Passes Out, Saves Classmates’ Lives
TikTok Star Finds $5,000 Designer Dress for $50, Offers To Give It Away to a Bride in Need
High School Senior Graduates Early and Receives Admission to 180 Colleges and Over $9M in Scholarships
One-Man Band Uses the Principles of Puppetry to Wow Audiences With His Performances

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.