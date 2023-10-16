Home / Entertainment

Watch Blue Ivy‘s Growth Between Her First and Last Performance on Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour

By Regina Sienra on October 16, 2023

 

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour has been one of the top pop culture moments of 2023, bringing fans together and boosting local economies. On stage, the tour has also made waves for its empowering moments. For example, Beyoncé shared the stage with her daughter, Blue Ivy, who joined her as part of her dancing crew. As the tour progressed, Blue Ivy seems to have grown in confidence, taking the stage with increasing determination each time. A fan-made video has compared her first and last appearances, showing how much her self-assurance and skills have grown in a matter of months.

Blue Ivy first took to the stage of the Renaissance tour when Beyoncé played Paris on May 26. Her subsequent appearances on the European and American legs even got her listed as a dancer in the official tour credits. Clad in an outfit that matches Beyonce's, Blue Ivy walks out to the lyrics, “This that kinfolk/this that skinfolk/This that war/this that bloodline,” from the song “MY POWER,” and joins the rest of the troupe for the high energy number “Black Parade.”

The side-by-side comparison shows footage of that first night in Paris and the final show of the tour in Kansas City, on October 1. If it weren't for the tour iconography, you’d think that several years had passed in between the clips. In the more recent video, Blue Ivy's moves are not only smoother, sharper, and faster, but she also looks out into the audience with more confidence.

Beyoncé herself has praised her daughter's efforts, commending her in a heartwarming Instagram post: “My beautiful first born.  I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel.” Tina Lawson, Beyoncé's mom, also celebrated her tour debut: “Blue Ivy performed in the front of a huge audience!! And yes I am a proud grandma.”

While the tour may be over, a filmed version of the concert titled Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is coming to theaters later this year. With a little luck, audiences will get another chance at marveling at Blue Ivy's iconic dance—this time on the big screen.

Beyonce: Website | Instagram | Spotify

