Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Share an Empowering Mother-Daughter Moment on Stage During the Renaissance Tour

It's not often that we get to see a world-famous entertainer have a mother-daughter interaction on a big stage. That's why it's been so inspiring to see what has been taking place at Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour. The “CUFF IT” singer has made her eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, part of the show in a unique, empowering way.

Blue Ivy has joined her mom as part of her dancing crew. Clad in silver or red, depending on the show, the preteen leads her mom's dancers down the stage and shows off her moves alongside Beyoncé herself, never missing a beat. She is given a boxing star-level walk out to the lyrics, “This that kinfolk/this that skinfolk/This that war/this that bloodline,” from the song “MY POWER.” She is usually given a roaring welcome by those who recognize her among the group of talented dancers. She then joins the other dancers on the high energy number “BLACK PARADE.”

Blue Ivy has been following her mom around the world for this tour. She was first spotted at the opening night of the tour in Sweden, where people joked that she had the air of “Manager Ivy” who was there to make sure everything was running smooth. In the end, the girl may have just been warming up to make her tour debut, which came during the Paris stop on May 26. After that, Blue Ivy has also joined her mom during her history-making five-night stint at Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London. Now, she is even listed as a dancer in the official tour credits.

Beyoncé then proudly took to Instagram to celebrate that Blue Ivy has joined the Renaissance tour. “My beautiful first born. I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel,” she wrote. The proud mom’s choice of images makes Blue Ivy the star, as Beyoncé herself sings in the background.

Blue Ivy’s grandmother, Tina Lawson, also praised her with an Instagram post. “Blue Ivy performed in the front of a huge audience!! And yes I am a proud grandma,” she stated, also noting Blue Ivy's status as a trending topic on Twitter. “I am truly amazed by the courage that this brave, talented, beautiful 11 year old exhibited last night! There were almost 70,000 people in that audience. She danced with professional dancers, grown folks, she did complicated choreography and moves that they rehearsed for months! She rehearsed and learned this in a little over a week. She was so smooth with it! Has such a smooth swag (reminds me of the great Aaliyah) So cool with it! She is the coolest most confident 11 year old I know!!!!”

Blue Ivy is no stranger to the spotlight, having been born to two prodigious artists (her dad is producer/rapper Jay-Z). It’s still amazing to see the confidence she displays on stage for an 11 year old. Not only does she keep up with the complex choreography and artistry that have earned the Renaissance World Tour rave reviews, but she also seems to be having the time of her life on stage, shining beside her mom.

The Renaissance tour continues through Europe until late June, before making its way stateside in July. The tour has already broke records, as Beyoncé is now the first female act in history to sell out a show at the Bank of America stadium in North Carolina. The singer will also play three nights at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium, as well as performing twice at NRG Stadium in her hometown of Houston.

To stay up to date with star-in-the-making Blue Ivy and her superstar mom, you can follow Beyoncé on Instagram.

Beyoncé has made her eldest child, Blue Ivy Carter, part of her Renaissance World Tour.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The 11-year-old can be seen leading her mom's dancers down the stage and showing off her moves alongside Beyoncé herself, never missing a beat.

Now, Blue Ivy is even listed as a dancer in the official tour credits.

Not only does she keep up with the complex choreography and artistry that have earned the Renaissance tour rave reviews, but she also seems to be having the time of her life on stage, shining beside her mom.

Beyonce: Website | Instagram | Spotify

h/t: [Harper's Bazaar]

Related Articles:

Beyoncé Pays Tribute to Tina Turner With a Powerful Performance

Beyoncé Now Has the Most Grammys Ever After Winning Her 32nd Award

Beyoncé and Jay-Z Pose in Front of Rarely Seen Basquiat Painting for New Tiffany’s Ad

Michelle Obama Dressed Up as Beyoncé to Celebrate Her Birthday for a Good Cause