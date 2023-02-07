Beyoncé Now Has the Most Grammys Ever After Winning Her 32nd Award

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Receiving her fourth trophy at this year's ceremony brought her total number of Grammy wins to 32—breaking the record for the most wins by any artist. The historic moment came as she was awarded the best dance/electronic music album for Renaissance, her tribute to Black and queer dance music. She became the first Black woman to win in the category since its inception in 2005.

Beyoncé had missed her first televised award (she was stuck in traffic!) but took to the stage to receive the honor for the best dance album. “I’m trying not to be too emotional, and I’m trying to just receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God,” she said to a standing ovation.

She went on to thank her late “Uncle Jonny,” whose battle with HIV helped to inspire Renaissance. He loved dance music and was the first to share it with her. The genre also has historical ties to the LGBTQ+ community. “He's here in spirit,” Beyoncé remarked.

She continued to express gratitude to her family. “I’d like to thank my parents—my father, my mother—for loving me and pushing me. I’d like to thank my beautiful husband, my beautiful three children, who are at home watching. I’d like to thank the queer community for your love and for inventing the genre. God bless you. Thank you so much to the Grammys. Thank you.”

In addition to the best dance/electronic album, Beyoncé won best dance/electronic recording for the song “Break My Soul,” best traditional R&B performance for “Plastic Off the Sofa,” and best R&B song, “Cuff It.” And while her 32nd award was a high point of Grammy night, she didn’t win any of the major categories she was nominated for, including album of the year, record of the year, and song of the year—something that has been a huge shock and disappointment to fans and viewers. Nonetheless, Beyoncé has come out on top with a record-breaking legacy that will surely live on for generations.

