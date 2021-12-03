Home / Crafts / Embroidery

Embroidery Artist Combines Space and Flowers in Surreal Dreamscapes That You’ll Want to Visit

By Margherita Cole on December 3, 2021
Space and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya Krishchik

Belarus-based textile artist Yuliya Krishchik imagines surreal dreamscapes inspired by the wonders of space and nature. She pairs vibrant gardens and tranquil blue streams with visions of colorful planets and galaxies in amazing hand embroidery art.

Each of her compositions is divided in half between an earthly oasis at the bottom and an arch of astronomical sights at the top. Krishchick intentionally pairs these two elements so close together to create a sense of intimacy in the design. “The idea of a universal connection is very inspiring to me. Nothing in the world stands apart,” the artist tells My Modern Met. “Everything in the universe is a continuous web of threads. My works reflect this idea—it is a kind of allegory of touching the universe with my own hands and eyes.”

Krishchick uses a variety of embroidery techniques and materials to try and imitate the effect of oil and watercolors in her works. By using three-dimensional mediums, however, she is able to create art that she can not only interact with on a visual level but also tactually. For instance, the planets and spiral galaxies typically feature webs of felt, whereas the blossoming flowers are made with thick stitches that pop off of the hoop.

You can purchase original art via Krishchik's Etsy shop, and keep up to date with the artist's latest projects by following her on Instagram.

Belarus-based artist Yuliya Krishchik creates amazing space-inspired embroidery.

Space and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikSpace and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikSpace and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikSpace and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikSpace and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikSpace and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikSpace and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikSpace and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikSpace and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikSpace and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikSpace and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikSpace and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikSpace and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikSpace and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikSpace and Flower Embroidery by Yuliya KrishchikYuliya Krishchik: Etsy | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Yuliya Krishchik.

