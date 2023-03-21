Books To Help Artists and Designers Unlock Their Creative Potential

The path of an artist is hardly a straight line. At times, it might seem impossible to find inspiration and move forward. Certain books, however, can help unlock creative potential. My Modern Met Store has recently added three beautiful books that are ideal for artists, designers, and hobbyists in need of a pick-me-up.

If you're shopping for someone who is wanting to carve their own place in the ever-changing industry of art, then there's no better book to turn to than Find Your Artistic Voice. Written by bestselling author, artist, and illustrator Lisa Congdon, this small paperback is full of interviews with successful creatives as well as helpful advice on how to identify and nurture your visual identity as an artist and push through fear and insecurity.

On the other hand, designers and aspirational interior decorators will love City Sage blogger Anne Sage's book Sage Living. It offers an array of inspirational interiors for every room that will encourage people to take their home decor to the next level. From eclectic living rooms to bright, open-air kitchens, these spaces are bursting with unique aesthetics that will spark inspiration. And while the photographs themselves are enticing to look at, Sage also includes engaging text full of design tips to encourage enthusiasts to tackle their home project next.

And for anyone needing a colorful burst of inspiration, Chronicle Books’ The Rainbow Atlas offers an eye-catching look at the world around us. Featuring over 500 locations across the globe, this book shows how nature, architecture, and design can be a feast for the eyes. It includes everything from the pink salt lakes of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula to the vibrant streets of Cape Town. It’s sure to spark visual inspiration as well as some wanderlust.

The Rainbow Atlas

Sage Living

Find Your Artistic Voice

