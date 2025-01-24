Warm Up With These Playful and Creative Heat-Changing Mugs This Winter

During the winter months, there’s perhaps nothing better than warming up with a hot beverage. This is something the Unemployed Philosopher’s Guild knows well.

Based in New York, the design studio specializes in items bursting with humor and wit, whether it be finger puppets, soap bars, or, now that temperatures are plunging, heat-changing mugs. When left empty or filled with a cold beverage, these mugs appear static, lacking the vibrancy that the Unemployed Philosopher’s Guild is otherwise known for. The magic only occurs once a hot beverage is poured in.

The Great Nudes of Art Mug, for example, compiles some of art history’s most recognizable works, such as Manet’s Olympia and Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam. Though depicted as nude in their original artworks, the mug’s 13 featured subjects don a variety of garments. Adding a warm drink, however, reveals how these figures are really meant to look, with their clothes slowly vanishing to reveal their nude forms.

For those more attuned to science, the Planet Mug offers an astronomy lesson each time you enjoy a cup of coffee. Without a hot beverage, the mug simply reproduces a portrait of our galaxy set against a black background. When heat is added, a cluster of facts gradually appears, filling the otherwise empty space with fascinating tidbits about each planet.

The Unemployed Philosopher’s Guild also caters to pop cultural phenomena. Perfectly suited for any Trekkie/Trekker or fan of science fiction, the Star Trek Transporter Mug depicts Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Lieutenant Uhura, and Dr. McCoy inside the transporter room on one side of the mug. When a steaming beverage is poured inside, the cast disappears and subsequently reappears in an extraterrestrial landscape on the mug’s opposite side.

No matter their theme, these heat-changing mugs by Unemployed Philosopher’s Guild transform coffee breaks into interactive and surprising experiences, so head over to My Modern Met Store when you’re ready to check out. And if you’re a My Modern Met member, you also get 15% off all orders—even items that are on sale.

Surprise a coffee lover in your life with these creative heat-changing mugs by the Unemployed Philosopher's Guild.

Great Nudes of Art Heat-Changing Mug

Star Trek Transporter Heat-Changing Mug

Birds on a Wire Mug

Planet Mug

All mugs are now available for purchase at My Modern Met Store.

