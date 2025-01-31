Home / Store

Stay Creative and Warm Down to Your Toes With These Artsy Socks

By Eva Baron on January 31, 2025

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Feet are among the first body parts to freeze during cold weather. For those seeking warmth this winter season without sacrificing style, look no further than the plethora of artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks.

Inspired by the question “What if socks could talk?” ChattyFeet specializes in humorous socks featuring some of the world’s most recognizable faces. Favoring bold colors and familiar patterns, ChattyFeet’s offerings allow you to wear quirky interpretations of some of your favorite artists on your feet, now known as Frida Callus, Vincent van Toe, Sole-Adore Dali, and Yayoi Toesama.

ChattyFeet doesn’t only focus on visual artists. The brand celebrates beloved musicians as well, with socks dedicated to and inspired by some legends—check out the Purple Feet and David Toewie socks. To enhance their comedic value and eccentricity, ChattyFeet socks are also named based on clever puns, including Feet Mondrian and Michael Jack-Toes.

Like ChattyFeet, Curator Socks are sure to make you feel creative down to your toes. Rather than emulating famous faces, these socks showcase striking artworks across the art historical canon. One pair, for example, repurposes Hokusai’s Great Wave off Kanagawa, arguably one of the most renowned Japanese woodblock prints.

For those interested in a Van Gogh collection, Curator Socks offers a fantastic companion to ChattyFeet’s Vincent van Toe socks. The Starry Night socks are an elegant interpretation of Van Gogh’s treasured masterpiece, complete with yellow stars, white swirls, and a green cypress tree.

Whether shopping for yourself or for an artsy friend, both brands present memorable and imaginative socks to enjoy all winter long. Curator Socks and ChattyFeet products are currently available via My Modern Met Store, so head over there now to claim your own special piece of art history. If you’re also a My Modern Met member, you get 15% off all orders—even items that are on sale.

Stay warm without sacrificing style all winter with these artsy socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks.

 

Vincent van Toe Socks

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Regular Price: $12.50 | Member Price: $10.63

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Regular Price: $12.50 | Member Price: $10.63

 

Yayoi Toesama Socks

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Regular Price: $12.50 | Member Price: $10.63

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Regular Price: $12.50 | Member Price: $10.63

 

Purple Feet Socks

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Regular Price: $12.50 | Member Price: $10.63

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Regular Price: $12.50 | Member Price: $10.63

 

Frida Callus Socks

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Regular Price: $12.50 | Member Price: $10.63

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Regular Price: $12.50 | Member Price: $10.63

 

Sole-Adore Dalí Socks

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Regular Price: $12.50 | Member Price: $10.63

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Regular Price: $12.50 | Member Price: $10.63

 

The Starry Night Socks

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Regular Price: $14.25 | Member Price: $12.11

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Regular Price: $14.25 | Member Price: $12.11

 

Great Wave Socks

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Regular Price: $14.25 | Member Price: $12.11

Artistic socks by ChattyFeet and Curator Socks

Regular Price: $14.25 | Member Price: $12.11

 

All socks are now available for purchase at My Modern Met Store.

 

Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
