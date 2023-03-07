Stock Your Home Library With Books and Decor for Creative Folks of All Kinds

One of the best ways to spend less time staring at screens is by returning to the dependable book. Even if you're not a big reader, there are many options available that will spark your imagination. My Modern Met Store recently restocked some of our favorite resources for drawing, outdoor activities, and even outer space—each of which makes a perfect addition to your shelf.

For instance, if sketching was on your New Year's resolutions list, then the 642 Things to Draw is an ideal companion to keep with you throughout the months. It includes hundreds of prompts that will help you practice your skills across a range of different subjects. Staying within the art genre, there is also a must-have book resource for anyone interested in color theory that's titled Color Problems by Emily Noyes Vanderpoel. Originally published over a century ago, it analyzes the proportions of color from actual objects.

We offer books that will make you want to spend more time outdoors, such as How to Be a Wildflower by Katie Daisy. This flora and fauna field guide is full of everything from fun prompts and pressed flower projects to motivational quotes and much-needed meditations.

While you're updating your library, there are also creative ways to display your newest additions. Artori Design, for example, crafts playful bookshelves that are dabbled in humor. Both the Wondershelf and Supershelf feature black silhouettes that resemble famous comic book heroes and who appear to hold your stacks of books through a clever illusion.

Scroll down to see more books and bookshelves, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Stock your shelf with creative items when you buy unique books at My Modern Met Store.

642 Things to Draw

This Book Is a Planetarium

Color Problems by Emily Noyes Vanderpoel

How to Be a Wildflower

A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Cat

Display your favorite texts with these optical illusion shelves inspired by superheroes.

Wondershelf

Supershelf

Find more books and accessories in My Modern Met Store.

Related Articles:

15 Inspiring Books To Celebrate Remarkable Women for Women’s History Month

15 Books You Should Read This Black History Month And All Year Long

10 Essential Art History Books for Beginners