Stock Your Home Library With Books and Decor for Creative Folks of All Kinds

By Margherita Cole on March 7, 2023
Unique Books and Bookshelves at My Modern Met Store

One of the best ways to spend less time staring at screens is by returning to the dependable book. Even if you're not a big reader, there are many options available that will spark your imagination. My Modern Met Store recently restocked some of our favorite resources for drawing, outdoor activities, and even outer space—each of which makes a perfect addition to your shelf.

For instance, if sketching was on your New Year's resolutions list, then the 642 Things to Draw is an ideal companion to keep with you throughout the months. It includes hundreds of prompts that will help you practice your skills across a range of different subjects. Staying within the art genre, there is also a must-have book resource for anyone interested in color theory that's titled Color Problems by Emily Noyes Vanderpoel. Originally published over a century ago, it analyzes the proportions of color from actual objects.

We offer books that will make you want to spend more time outdoors, such as How to Be a Wildflower by Katie Daisy. This flora and fauna field guide is full of everything from fun prompts and pressed flower projects to motivational quotes and much-needed meditations.

While you're updating your library, there are also creative ways to display your newest additions. Artori Design, for example, crafts playful bookshelves that are dabbled in humor. Both the Wondershelf and Supershelf feature black silhouettes that resemble famous comic book heroes and who appear to hold your stacks of books through a clever illusion.

Scroll down to see more books and bookshelves, and head over to My Modern Met Store when you're ready to checkout.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
