Stunning Sculptures Made From Scrap Metal Highlight the Creative Beauty of Being Resourceful

Even while growing up outside of Portland, Ore., artist Brian Mock was resourceful. He would craft drawing pads from scrap paper he collected from trash bins at the print shop where his father worked, and build bird feeders from broken fence boards he’d find on the side of the road. These projects laid the foundation for Mock’s current practice, one that’s still centered around transforming found objects. What’s different, though, is that Mock now has a preference for scrap metal.

Since the 1990s, Mock has collected metallic objects like cutlery, gears, and nails from bins at machine, auto, and recycling shops. Rather than discarding these items, Mock breathes new life into them, meticulously welding them together into a range of innovative, playful, and at times unexpected forms. One recent sculpture, for instance, depicts a (literally) “heavy metal” guitar, towering at nearly 6 feet tall. That the guitar weighs an astounding 100 pounds should also come as no surprise, considering the dense, interlocking web of metal parts that compose it. Throughout, Mock incorporates everything from wrenches, screws, and pipes to scissors, metal sheets, and bolts, resulting in an appropriately industrial style.

“Giving old, everyday objects a new life as one sculpture is an artistically demanding, yet gratifying, process,” Mock told My Modern Met in an interview last year. “My work is designed to emphasize resourcefulness and encourage viewer engagement.”

If “viewer engagement” is Mock’s goal, then he certainly accomplishes it, with his sculptures rewarding a careful eye. His sculpture of Shiva is an especially apt example of this, in which the Hindu god practically bursts with detail. Here, Shiva’s forehead is punctuated by gears and a central gem, his hair flows down to his shoulders as thick wire, his ribs peek out as metallic coils, and six arms snake out from his body. These arms are perhaps the sculpture’s most fascinating element, where each hand grasps onto a different object, whether it be a coffee cup, computer mouse, or a phone. The arms themselves, too, are decorated with lockets, bracelets, and bangles, further encouraging a close glimpse.

“I spend a lot of time trying to get details right,” Mock said in an interview with American Lifestyle. “I think that’s what makes sculptures truly come to life—when I can achieve the right shape of a nostril or a muscle.”

To learn more about the artist, visit Brian Mock’s website and follow him on Instagram.

For decades, artist Brian Mock has been crafting intricate sculptures composed entirely of scrap metal that he gathers.

These sculptures encourage a close viewing, incorporating everything from wrenches, screws, and pipes to scissors, metal sheets, and bolts.

For Mock, scrap metal isn’t just his preferred medium, but it’s a way to remain resourceful in a world full of excess.

Brian Mock: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Brian Mock.

Related Articles :

Mesmerizing Metal Sculptures of Disintegrating People Visualizes the Ephemerality of Beauty and Life

Stunning Metal Sculptures Recreate the Fluid Forms of Splashing Water

Artist Captures the Essence of Different Animals in Minimalistic Metal Sculptures

Fragmented Metal Sculptures Capture the Ephemerality of Human Life