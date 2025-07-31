Home / Art / Sculpture

Stunning Sculptures Made From Scrap Metal Highlight the Creative Beauty of Being Resourceful

By Eva Baron on July 31, 2025

Scrap Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Even while growing up outside of Portland, Ore., artist Brian Mock was resourceful. He would craft drawing pads from scrap paper he collected from trash bins at the print shop where his father worked, and build bird feeders from broken fence boards he’d find on the side of the road. These projects laid the foundation for Mock’s current practice, one that’s still centered around transforming found objects. What’s different, though, is that Mock now has a preference for scrap metal.

Since the 1990s, Mock has collected metallic objects like cutlery, gears, and nails from bins at machine, auto, and recycling shops. Rather than discarding these items, Mock breathes new life into them, meticulously welding them together into a range of innovative, playful, and at times unexpected forms. One recent sculpture, for instance, depicts a (literally) “heavy metal” guitar, towering at nearly 6 feet tall. That the guitar weighs an astounding 100 pounds should also come as no surprise, considering the dense, interlocking web of metal parts that compose it. Throughout, Mock incorporates everything from wrenches, screws, and pipes to scissors, metal sheets, and bolts, resulting in an appropriately industrial style.

“Giving old, everyday objects a new life as one sculpture is an artistically demanding, yet gratifying, process,” Mock told My Modern Met in an interview last year. “My work is designed to emphasize resourcefulness and encourage viewer engagement.”

If “viewer engagement” is Mock’s goal, then he certainly accomplishes it, with his sculptures rewarding a careful eye. His sculpture of Shiva is an especially apt example of this, in which the Hindu god practically bursts with detail. Here, Shiva’s forehead is punctuated by gears and a central gem, his hair flows down to his shoulders as thick wire, his ribs peek out as metallic coils, and six arms snake out from his body. These arms are perhaps the sculpture’s most fascinating element, where each hand grasps onto a different object, whether it be a coffee cup, computer mouse, or a phone. The arms themselves, too, are decorated with lockets, bracelets, and bangles, further encouraging a close glimpse.

“I spend a lot of time trying to get details right,” Mock said in an interview with American Lifestyle. “I think that’s what makes sculptures truly come to life—when I can achieve the right shape of a nostril or a muscle.”

To learn more about the artist, visit Brian Mock’s website and follow him on Instagram.

For decades, artist Brian Mock has been crafting intricate sculptures composed entirely of scrap metal that he gathers.

Scrap Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Scrap Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Sculpture of a butterfly by Brian Mock

Scrap Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

These sculptures encourage a close viewing, incorporating everything from wrenches, screws, and pipes to scissors, metal sheets, and bolts.

Scrap Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Sculpture of a rooster by Brian Mock

Sculpture of a dog by Brian Mock

Sculpture of a dog by Brian Mock

Sculpture of three golden doodles by Brian Mock

For Mock, scrap metal isn’t just his preferred medium, but it’s a way to remain resourceful in a world full of excess.

Sculpture of a guitar by Brian Mock

Sculpture of a guitar by Brian Mock

Scrap Metal Sculptures by Brian Mock

Sculpture of a raven with its nest by Brian Mock

Sculpture of a god by Brian Mock

Sculpture of Shiva by Brian Mock

Brian Mock: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Brian Mock.

Related Articles:

Mesmerizing Metal Sculptures of Disintegrating People Visualizes the Ephemerality of Beauty and Life

Stunning Metal Sculptures Recreate the Fluid Forms of Splashing Water

Artist Captures the Essence of Different Animals in Minimalistic Metal Sculptures

Fragmented Metal Sculptures Capture the Ephemerality of Human Life

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mesmerizing Kinetic Sculpture Made of Delicately Stacked Steel Rings
Life-Sized Wire Mesh Animal Sculptures Roam the Galleries of a German Museum
Thousands of Tiny Vases Come Together To Form Monumental Sculptures
Carved Pillars of Light Radiate Intricate Luminescent Patterns
Striking Mirrored Sculptures Reflect Various Forms of Human Connection
Two Decades of an Artist’s Exploration of Timeless Beauty Celebrated in Expansive Exhibition

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Surreal Sculptures of Fragmented People Inspiring Self-Reflection [Interview]
Exquisite Wooden Sculptures Move Like Real-Life Computer Glitches
Artist Creates Immersive Marine Seascapes Swarming With Cardboard Animals
Artist Creates Dazzling Portrait by Layering Shattered Glass
Artist Captures the Charm and Chaos of New York City With Miniature Models [Interview]
Neptune Sculpture Disappears and Reappears With Rising and Lowering Tides

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.