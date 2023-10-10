Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Riannon Trutanich (@riannont)

One of the most moving moments in a traditional wedding is usually when a proud dad walks the bride down the aisle. But for a bride named Riannon Trutanich VanSciver, it was a different moment that didn't leave a single dry eye in the house. For the father-daughter dance at her wedding, she played an old home video of her and her dad singing and dancing to the title song from Beauty and the Beast, when Trutanich VanSciver was only 2 years old.

The original clip, taken in March 1993, shows Trutanich VanSciver and her dad dancing at their family home. The girl is so little, that she holds his thumb with her little hand. Fast forward 30 years, and the father and daughter duo have now reenacted their sweet dance in front of all the wedding guests, mirroring the one being shown on screen.

“I told my dad before the wedding that we were going to have the video playing during our father daughter dance,” Trutanich VanSciver told People. “He cried and then I cried! We practiced a few times before the big day. He had me hold his thumb with my hand just like I did in the original video.”

The bride remembered the scene fondly, describing it as “surreal and emotional, to say the least.” She also recalled how emotional it all was that night. “My dad gave his speech right before the dance so I was already crying before I even got up there to dance with him. I remember looking back and forth at the video and then at my dad. My emotions ranged from being so elated and blessed to have this moment with my dad to bittersweet about the passage of time and growing up.”

Although it was originally taken in 2021, Trutanich VanSciver shared her wedding video when she stumbled upon it while looking for photos for her dad's birthday. After posting it to TikTok, it quickly went viral due to the sweetness of the moment. “I have loved connecting with people through the video,” she admits. “The sweet words and the way they relate to the video is so beautiful. I feel the video and the responses from people truly encapsulate the human experience in the best way! It is so heartwarming to have people feeling the way I do about time and growing up and the bittersweetness of it all. The way the video has resonated with so many people is beyond amazing.”

