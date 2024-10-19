Home / Wedding

By Regina Sienra on October 19, 2024

Some couples have grand, lavish proposals with high production value. Meanwhile, others choose smaller, meaningful moments to pop the question. Such was the case of a South African man named Hector Mkansi, who asked his partner, Nonhlanhla Soldaat, to marry him at KFC. While the gesture met some pushback, in the end, it all turned out alright for the couple.

For all the warmth of the gesture, this wasn't Soldaat and Mkansi's first rodeo–or proposal. The couple met in 2010 and married in a small ceremony in 2012 that was far from their dream wedding. “We had the ceremony, but I knew this wasn’t what my wife and I wanted,” Mkansi told CNN. Hoping to make it up to her, he began planning and decided to propose at her favorite place to eat—KFC.

The restaurant staff was key in making the moment happen. “The team at the restaurant was surprised at the request, but they were helpful in creating the big moment. We received our meals, and when she looked inside, she found the rings, and that’s when I went down on my knee,” he said. Luckily, the moment was caught on video and shared around–eventually reaching KFC South Africa.

While some people found the idea endearing, one tweet criticized the decision, marveling that “men are so broke they propose at KFC.” Unfortunately, the negative comment gained traction. That's why, hoping to turn it into a positive moment for all those involved, companies and individuals vowed to help the couple get their dream wedding.

Led by KFC, which hired an event planner for the couple, gifts started to pour in. From basic wedding elements, such as video and photography services, make-up, and outfits to a venue, a honeymoon getaway, and performances by Grammy-nominated artists, everything for and around the party ended up being covered.

In the end, the couple had the wedding of their dreams on December 31, 2019, and welcomed a baby girl to the family this year.

“We are still in disbelief, both of us have to ask each other if this is really happening from time to time. We couldn’t be more grateful to God and every single person that has shared in our little love story,” Mikansi said. “Our dream has come true, we never in a million years thought something like this would happen to us.”

A South African man named Hector Mkansi asked his partner, Nonhlanhla Soldaat, to marry him at KFC.

While the gesture met some pushback, in the end, it all turned out alright for the couple when companies chimed in to give them their dream wedding.

They finally got their dream wedding on December 31, 2019.

