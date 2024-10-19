Mzansi please help us find this beautiful couple, re batla ho ba blesser DM us any leads, there might be a Finger Lickin' Good surprise in it for you too. Batho ba Vaal re thuseng! We love love ❤️ #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/6bj89dtj4j — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) November 7, 2019

Some couples have grand, lavish proposals with high production value. Meanwhile, others choose smaller, meaningful moments to pop the question. Such was the case of a South African man named Hector Mkansi, who asked his partner, Nonhlanhla Soldaat, to marry him at KFC. While the gesture met some pushback, in the end, it all turned out alright for the couple.

For all the warmth of the gesture, this wasn't Soldaat and Mkansi's first rodeo–or proposal. The couple met in 2010 and married in a small ceremony in 2012 that was far from their dream wedding. “We had the ceremony, but I knew this wasn’t what my wife and I wanted,” Mkansi told CNN. Hoping to make it up to her, he began planning and decided to propose at her favorite place to eat—KFC.

The restaurant staff was key in making the moment happen. “The team at the restaurant was surprised at the request, but they were helpful in creating the big moment. We received our meals, and when she looked inside, she found the rings, and that’s when I went down on my knee,” he said. Luckily, the moment was caught on video and shared around–eventually reaching KFC South Africa.

While some people found the idea endearing, one tweet criticized the decision, marveling that “men are so broke they propose at KFC.” Unfortunately, the negative comment gained traction. That's why, hoping to turn it into a positive moment for all those involved, companies and individuals vowed to help the couple get their dream wedding.

Led by KFC, which hired an event planner for the couple, gifts started to pour in. From basic wedding elements, such as video and photography services, make-up, and outfits to a venue, a honeymoon getaway, and performances by Grammy-nominated artists, everything for and around the party ended up being covered.

In the end, the couple had the wedding of their dreams on December 31, 2019, and welcomed a baby girl to the family this year.

“We are still in disbelief, both of us have to ask each other if this is really happening from time to time. We couldn’t be more grateful to God and every single person that has shared in our little love story,” Mikansi said. “Our dream has come true, we never in a million years thought something like this would happen to us.”

A South African man proposed to his girlfriend at KFC, and a journalist shamed him on Twitter for being “broke.” The backlash led to companies offering to fund the couple's dream wedding and support their new life together. A short thread pic.twitter.com/6ogey8Jb4f — internet hall of fame (@InternetH0F) October 2, 2024

Hector and Nonhlanhla we are so happy for you! We'd love for you to capture every second of this amazing journey with a new #EOSM50 ! #liveforthestory #kfcwedding #strongertogether #KFCcouple https://t.co/wwbVXqmrEs pic.twitter.com/aQjrLnTs3B — Canon South Africa (@CanonRSA) November 9, 2019

Because every wedding needs a venue @comicconafrica together with #ReedExhibitionsAfrica Would would like to offer the @ticketprodome as the venue to accommodate the epic #StreetwiseWedding #KFCPropsal #KFCcouple — Comic Con Africa (@ComicConAfrica) November 9, 2019

We just could not resist all this Lovin' ❤ We would love to take Mzansi's fave couple on an all-expenses paid trip to Cape Town for an unforgettable VIP experience at Toni Braxton's #AsLongAsILive Tour. Thank you for celebrating love. Kwakuhle kwethu! — McDonald’s SA (@McDonalds_SA) November 8, 2019

These honeymoon destinations look far. Someone needs to drive them there. We got you. #KFCProposal https://t.co/oiOMWX48Zp — audisouthafrica (@audisouthafrica) November 8, 2019

Congratulations #KFCProposal couple on your engagement! We'd like to gift you with a Le Creuset Heart Casserole valued at R3100, for a lifetime of happy meals! pic.twitter.com/c9dxtiwqph — LeCreusetSA (@LeCreusetSA) November 8, 2019

They finally got their dream wedding on December 31, 2019.

Ababahle aba! Alililili shateee#KFCWEDDING #KFCProposal pic.twitter.com/EZbsgDnVLF — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) December 31, 2019

