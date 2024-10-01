Home / Inspiring

U.S. Coast Guard Rescues Man and His Dog From Sinking Sailboat During Hurricane Helene

By Regina Sienra on October 1, 2024

Hurricane Helene has ravaged large areas of at least six southeastern states, leaving a trail of despair and destruction. But even in the darkest hour, stories of people being kind and heroic come to light. While many people evacuated on time, a man from Clearwater, Florida, and his dog were trapped on a sailboat in the middle of the ocean when the storm hit. Luckily, they were spotted by the United States Coast Guard’s Seventh District.

The pair tried to sail to land when the waves and rain intensified. Much to their despair, their boat stopped working and started to flood. Worried for his safety and that of his pet, he reached out to USCG Southeast, which sent a team of rescuers from USCG’s Clearwater Air Station (AirSta) in a helicopter to look for them.

“@USCG Air Station #Clearwater saved a man & his dog, Thurs., during Hurricane #Helene after his 36-ft sailboat became disabled & started taking on water approximately 25 miles off Sanibel Island,” reported the Coast Guard on X (formerly Twitter), alongside a nerve-wracking picture of the man holding onto his dog as a helicopter hovers over in the background.

The AirSta team quickly located the boat, barely holding on among strong waves. AST2 Hudson repelled from the helicopter to the sea, braving the over 100 mph winds to get as close to the boat as possible. Once near the sailboat, the rescuer motioned for the man and his pup, both of whom were in life jackets, to jump into the water. First, the man carefully pushed his dog, following suit in a matter of seconds. AST2 Hudson quickly grabbed the pup and then helped them both climb into the rescue basket tethered to the helicopter before they were lifted up to safety.

The operation was clearly not an easy one. The agency also shared a video that shows how stressful it was for all parts involved. “The man & his dog were reportedly in good medical condition. They were brought to Southwest Florida International airport to meet with EMS. The vessel is adrift and disabled,” the U.S. Coast guard wrote. Still, the mission was a highly successful one, and the man thanked the team profusely for saving him and his furry friend's life.

To stay up to date with their heroic missions, you can follow the U.S. Coast Guard's Seventh District (Southeast) on X.

A man and his dog were trapped on a sailboat in the middle of the ocean when Hurricane Helene hit. Luckily, they were spotted in time by the United States Coast Guard’s Seventh District.

h/t: [The Dodo]

