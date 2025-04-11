Los Angeles-based sculptor Brock DeBoer reimagines everyday objects from his past and popular culture in porcelain, elevating them to celebrated “heirlooms.” From Air Jordan sneakers to life-size basketballs, each recognizable, modern form is now rendered as fine china adorned with traditional cobalt patterns and gold details, blending the past with the present.

Porcelain has been seen as a luxury material for centuries—from ancient Chinese ceramics to elegant European tableware—so it makes perfect sense for DeBoer to use it in his work. By taking everyday objects and turning them into lasting sculptures that feel culturally meaningful, he honors the memories and stories tied to the familiar things we use every day.

“Often, we associate materials with value. An object can become more desirable simply because of what it's made from, and there's something enjoyable about recreating these objects through my craft.” the artist tells My Modern Met. “Like a pair of shoes, boots, or a cooler—objects that might seem insignificant to some but hold deep value and memories of a specific time and place for others.”

Many of the real-life objects DeBoer reimagines as sculptures were once part of someone’s everyday life—used, worn, and eventually discarded. Through his work, he gives these familiar forms new life and lasting value. His Air Jordan 1 sculptures—complete with gold Nike swooshes and tags—highlight the cultural significance of sneaker collecting, turning iconic kicks into works of art.

“I love creating and saving these memories from what would normally become trash,” he says. “It makes us consider the value of certain things that may be much richer than how they are valued monetarily.” DeBoer adds, “In a way, I’m celebrating these everyday objects that play a role in our lives and routines but often don’t survive due to their materials and wear. I enjoy recreating them in one of the most archival materials, allowing their memory to live on.”

Check out some of the artist’s latest sculptures below and find more from the collection on Brock DeBoer’s website.

