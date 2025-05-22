Home / Inspiring / Good News

Teen Bets $10 He’ll Marry His High School Sweetheart, Almost a Decade Later They Tie the Knot

By Eva Baron on May 22, 2025
Even at 15 years old, Brodie Richards was confident that he would marry his girlfriend Savannah—so confident, in fact, that he said so to one of his friends, and bet her $10 back in 2016. Richards' friend caught the moment on camera, and the video didn’t resurface until years later, in April 2024, when Brodie and Savannah did indeed get married.

Marriages between high school sweethearts may seem increasingly rare, but Brodie and Savannah persisted against those odds. The couple met at their local high school in Plant City, a small Florida town just a half-hour drive from Tampa.

“We were in the same weight training class,” Savannah told People Magazine. “I cheered and he played football. He was the type of guy who wouldn't let anybody else spot me whenever we would be lifting weights. It was very obvious that he was interested.”

It was only during homecoming that Brodie finally made his interest explicit, but, at that point, Savannah still had her reservations: “I was a little apprehensive because I was a junior and he was a sophomore. But we went to homecoming, and he stuck around after that.”

For Brodie, sticking around was easy; after all, he knew that he and Savannah would eventually tie the knot. It wasn’t until four years ago, though, that Savannah became aware of the 2016 video, in which he projects that very conviction.

“His friend who recorded that video was like, ‘Did you know I actually have this video of him saying he was going to marry you?’ I felt like I had to see it to believe it,” Savannah added. “I held onto the video for about four years now, just hoping that one day I would be able to have that moment. I wanted to be able to use that video and say, ‘Yeah, we really did it.’”

Once the couple got married in 2024, nearly a decade after they first met, Savannah compiled their nuptial photos alongside the 2016 footage of Brodie. The video has since gone viral, leading to an “outpouring of love in the comments,” per Savannah.

“Even when you’re really young, if you know, you know,” she concluded.

Now, Savannah, Brodie, and their 1-year-old daughter live together, with a framed $10 bill, sent from the friend who recorded that 2016 video.

Source: Teen Bets Friend $10 He's Going to Marry His High School Sweetheart. 8 Years Later, Bride Sees the Video

