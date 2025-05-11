Home / Wedding

Bride Honors Dad’s Sacrifices by Arriving at Her Wedding in His Work Truck

By Regina Sienra on May 11, 2025

Many people are keenly aware of the hard work their parents put in to provide for them. It's not just the physical labor or the long hours; in many professions, it means missing out on key moments due to the nature of their job. Hoping to honor the sacrifices made by her father, a truck driver, a bride in Brazil found a unique and powerful way to pay tribute to him. The sweet gesture touched her dad and moved millions around the world.

While some brides opt to rent a limo or a classic car, Julia Paiva Hudinik rode to her wedding in an even more special vehicle—the truck her father drives for work and has allowed him to support her dreams. “I arrived at the church on my wedding day with my father's truck, which he worked on all his life and which is where my livelihood came from and made me everything I am,” the text on the video posted by Paiva Hudinik reads in Portuguese.

Photos and videos, posted by the bride, show the moment she makes it to the church. Her father waits by the stairs to walk her down the aisle, not realizing the truck will be what's approaching. He can't conceal his emotions once he recognizes the vehicle. Before going inside, the pair even posed for a picture next to the truck. “A surprise for dad to thank him for everything he has done and continues to do for us!!!” Paiva Hudinik writes. “Thank you for everything and for so much, we love you very much!”

Paiva Hudinik couldn't have gotten a better role model, particularly now that she is on her way to becoming a mom herself. The woman has been proudly chronicling her pregnancy on Instagram as she awaits the arrival of her first son, Enrico. “Thank you for always being there for me and supporting me in everything!” Paiva Hudinik wrote in the caption of a video capturing the reaction of her parents when she announced she was pregnant. “Enrico will learn everything you taught me.”

Julia Paiva Hudinik, a bride in Brazil, found a unique and powerful way to pay tribute to her father's sacrifices on her wedding day.

She arrived at her wedding in the truck her father drives for work, and has allowed him to provide for her.

“This is where our livelihood came from and made us everything we are!” the bride wrote. “Thank you for everything and for so much, we love you very much!”

Sources: Julia Kusumota Paiva Hudinik on Instagram 

Related Articles:

Bride and Dad Dance to Old Home Video of Them Dancing to ‘Beauty and the Beast’

Groom Surprises Bride by Having Her Patients With Down Syndrome Be the Ring Bearers at Their Wedding

Flight Attendant Asks Passengers to Shower Bride-To-Be With Marriage Advice

Bride Leaves Empty Chair for Late Son and Is Shocked By Who Is Sitting There

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

90-Year-Old Who Devoted Over Half Her Life To Rescuing Animals Has No Plans to Ever Stop
People in Spain Turned the Power Blackout Into a Party in the Streets
Students in Denmark Can Study for Free and Earn up to $1,000 a Month for Pursuing an Education
10-Year-Old Boy Starts His Own Business Cleaning Headstones
Watch the Poignant Moment a Deaf Girl Gets To Hear Her Friend’s Voice for the First Time
Loving Family Fosters and Adopts Children With Complex Medical Conditions

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Prominent Civil Rights Figure Ruby Bridges Publishes Love Letter to Her First-Grade Teacher
Michigan Community Forms Human Chain To Help Book Store Move 9,100 Books, One by One
95-Year-Old Powerlifter Shows Inspiring Strength in ’Strong Grandma’ Short Documentary
Ukrainian Man Experiencing Homelessness Becomes Unexpected Style Icon
Audience Member With Cerebral Palsy Steals the Show After Comedian Invites Him on Stage
Actor Michael Sheen Uses His Own Money to Clear $1.3 Million in Debt for 900 People

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.