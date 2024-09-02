Home / Sports

Daring Base Jumper Uses Rug Instead of a Wingsuit for an “Aladdin-Style” Carpet Ride

By Regina Sienra on September 2, 2024

 

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

 

Una publicación compartida por Bungy Niouc (@bungy_niouc)

Have you seen Aladdin? One of the most iconic scenes from the Disney animated feature film includes a romantic ride on a magic carpet. And while many have dreamed of flying their own magic carpet, it is, unfortunately, an impossibility. However, French base jumper Fred Fugen has found the next best thing. The daring athlete traded his wingsuit for a large rug, creating the illusion of flying on an actual magic carpet as he descended down the Italian Dolomites.

Fugen has launched a project, named Alladin Skylab, using his 20 years of experience with paragliding wings, ultralights, hang gliders and wingsuits to make this a reality. After a year of preparation, Fugen developed a low-tech minimal base jumping rig (without the help of inflatable components) that relies only on the rigidity of his tensed body to maintain its form.

Once he had managed to “domesticate and ride this furry carpet,” Fugen made 40 training jumps before the big one, which he described as his “masterpiece with this rug.” He captured the thrilling moment with the help of a drone, although fellow jumpers also helped to film the stunt.

“Now that the real magic carpet got out of its secret Ali Baba cave somewhere in France,” writes Fugen, “we can let us taste and feel the magic of the pinnacle meeting between the very low-tech ancestral minimalist carpet science, and the very high-tech, high-end wingsuit technology with two of the best acro wingsuit pilots in the world, @arvidendler and @daniroman from @redbull carving around like a flying caroussel [sic], never seen before.” Fugen also added that his “Aladdin” point-of-view was like sparkling stars turning around while the wingsuiters must have seen something like a surrealistic UFO flying carpet.

Fugen is not done with his base jumping experiments, as he is now testing an even more outlandish accessory—a trash bag. To stay up to date with his adventures, you can follow Fugen on TikTok and Instagram.

French base jumper Fred Fugen descended down the Italian Dolomites and traded his wingsuit for a large rug, making it look like Aladdin's magic carpet ride.

His fellow jumpers also shot the jump from another angle.

Alladin Skylab: YouTube | TikTok | Instagram
h/t: [MSN]

Related Articles:

Watch Amazing Jump Roper Effortlessly Time Her Performance to Music

High-Flying Gymnast Wins the 2024 World Sports Photography Awards

Former Baseball Star Ken Griffey Jr. Becomes Sports Photographer, Snaps Amazing Action Shots

This Social Media Account Finds Fine Art Pieces That Match Sports Scenes

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Haunting Final Footage of Now-Extinct Animals Reminds Us What’s at Stake
Flavor Flav Makes Jordan Chiles a Bronze Medal Clock After She Is Told To Return Her Olympics Medal
Ukrainian Rhythmic Gymnast’s ‘Thriller’ Hoop Routine Goes Viral
Man Cycles 264 Miles Across London to “Draw” Olympics-Inspired Map Art With GPS
Humpback Whale Breaches During Paris 2024 Olympics Surfing Semifinals in Tahiti
Olympics Then and Now: Watch How Different the Games Were a Century Ago

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Hilarious TikTok Trend Shows Why Amateur Athletes Didn’t Make the Olympic Cut
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles Bow Down to Rebeca Andrade at Olympic Gymnastics’ First All-Black Podium
Watch 100,000 Dominoes Topple Over in This Mesmerizing Record-Breaking Installation
Gymnast With Spinal Injury Turns To Shooting and Wins Guatemala’s First-Ever Gold Medal at Olympics
Rapper Flavor Flav Steps in To Help Olympian Who Didn’t Have Enough Money To Pay Rent
“Table Tennis Grandma” Zhiying Zeng Makes Olympic Debut at 58 Years Old

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.