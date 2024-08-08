Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

Record-Breaking 17 Endangered California Condor Chicks Born at LA Zoo This Year

By Madeleine Muzdakis on August 8, 2024
Record of 17 Endangered California Condor Chicks Born at LA Zoo

A condor chick at the LA Zoo. (Photo: LA Zoo)

In 2022, the magnificent California condor flapped its mighty wings once more over the redwood forests of California. The enormous bird had been absent from the region for a century, and its return was due to a careful breeding and releasing strategy that has fought the tide of extinction. Now, in a record year for the condor, the LA Zoo's program welcomed a whopping 17 chicks to boost the population.

These massive creatures, with a wingspan up to 10 feet and distinctive white patches on the undersides of their feathery extremities, can live up to 60 years. They feed on carrion and roost in nests. The birds, which are scientifically known as Gymnogyps californianus, once dominated the skies of the western states but their numbers plummeted across the 19th and 20th centuries due to hunting, habitat destruction, pesticides, and lead poisoning.

In 1982, only 22 California condors existed. But impressive conservation efforts over the last five decades have raised this number to 561 birds.

Usually in the wild they have one chick at a time, raising it exclusively. However, zookeepers and researchers at the LA Zoo tried a new tactic over the past few years to help encourage population growth.

They first attempted in 2017 to allow adoptive condor parents to raise two eggs. Then, in 2023, they tried three. Both amounts did not seem to phase the condors. This year, six chicks were raised in trios, eight in pairs, and three as only children.

These 17 baby birds will learn how to be condors from their parents, likely spending at least a year and a half among their fellows at the zoo. They will then be released into the wild, if researchers deem them capable of surviving and thriving.

Currently, of the 561 California condors living, 344 are in the wild. While an infinitesimally small fraction of populations passed away, the surviving number is still a remarkable success by the federally established California Condor Recovery Program (CCRP). The CCRP works with zoos, tribal nations, and non-profits to ensure a safe, stable future for the species. While avian flu presents the most recent urgent threat, the new babies will be vaccinated to give them the best chance of success once they spread their soon-to-be massive wings in the wild.

The critically endangered California condor species is slowly reviving, with 17 chicks born in the LA Zoo this past year, a record.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Los Angeles Zoo (@lazoo)

h/t: [Smithsonian Magazine]

Related Articles:

Watch the Nerve-Wracking Moment a Whale Capsizes a Boat off the Coast of New Hampshire

Clever Dog Learns to “Pay” for Cookies With a Leaf After Watching Students Use Money

Stealthy Cat’s GPS Tracker Shows It “Secretly” Trails Dog and Owner

Largest Eagles in the World Are So Big That Their Talons Are Bigger Than Bear Claws

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Wild Bornean Clouded Leopard Family Caught on Film for the First Time
Rare White Bison Calf Born at Yellowstone National Park Is a Sacred Symbol
Young Orcas Are Still Ramming Into Boats and Sinking Them, and Now We Know Why
Sperm Whales Vocalize a Phoenetic Alphabet Hauntingly Like Humans
Intelligent Orangutan Treats His Own Facial Injury with Medicinal Plant
These Orangutan Videos Show off How Smart the Critically Endangered Primates Are

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Arctic Researchers Get Surprised by Polar Bear Visitors While Making Breakfast
Divers Discover Incredibly Rare Handfish While Exploring Sunken Ship
Howling Wolf Captured on Trail Cam Footage Is Proof of Wolves’ Return to California
Whale Thought To Have Gone Extinct Nearly 200 Years Ago Spotted off Coast of Massachusetts
Conservationists Have Released 136 Juvenile Galápagos Tortoises Into the Wild
Learn Why Some Sharks Experience Temporary Paralysis While They Mate

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.