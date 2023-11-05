Home / Archeology

Ancient Life-Size Carvings of Wild Camels Are Discovered in the Deserts of Saudi Arabia

By Madeleine Muzdakis on November 5, 2023
Life-Size Camel Carvings Discovered in Saudi Arabia

The camel carvings with virtual white outlines for ease of viewing. (Photo: Maria Guagnin et al.)

Imagine traveling through the desert of Saudi Arabia and encountering a tall reddish rock. Inside a crevice are carvings of almost a dozen camels etched in life-size proportions. This stunning artistic display is a mysterious, ancient tribute to the wild camels that once roamed the deserts of what is now Saudi Arabia. Although these etchings may pose more questions than it answers, a recent Archaeological Research in Asia paper suggests that this artwork may have held significance to early inhabitants at the southern edge of the Nefud desert.

These reliefs have been known as an archaeological gem for some time. Known as Sahout, the site is on the southern border of the Nefud desert, a vast sand dune desert that has evidence of human life stretching back at least 85,000 years. In ancient days, wild camels roamed the dunes (also America, but that's a different story) with shaggy fur and recognizable humps. The wild camel is almost a lost legend, with the only remaining ones being the extremely endangered Bactrian camels. These magnificent beasts had such a presence in daily life in the Arabian Peninsula that enormous sculptures were crafted of them long before Stonehenge was erected.

These newly assessed reliefs are a further tribute to the camels. Numbering about 12, the reliefs are life-sized. The camels depicted appear to have been drawn during their mating season, as the are rendered with the thick fur they would later shed. “What's most striking about the beautifully carved camels is that most of them are male,” lead author Maria Guagnin said. “Some of the carvings contain camels showing their dulla, an organ that hangs out of a male camel's mouth [and that is used to attract females].”

But why carve a pack of feral camels into a hard-to-find rock crevice in the desert? The answer is still unclear. However, testing has revealed that Sahout was often occupied throughout ancient history: from periods as distant as the the Pleistocene (2.6 million to 11,700 years ago) to the Middle Holocene (7,000 to 5,000 years ago). Who exactly created the engravings is a mystery, especially since it overlaps with other drawings from different eras. Even so, reliefs reveal—through their similarity to other sites depicting camels—both the importance of these animals and rock art to early cultures in the region.

This pack of incredible life-sized camel engravings was carved by unknown people thousands of years ago on a large rock in the Nefud desert (modern-day Saudi Arabia).

Life-Size Camel Carvings Discovered in Saudi Arabia

Wild camels are shown in the carvings. (Photo: Maria Guagnin et al.)

h/t: [Live Science]

Related Articles:

Archeologists Discover ”Pizza” in an Ancient Pompeii Mural

1,900-Year-Old Ancient Roman Swords Are Found in a Cave Above the Dead Sea

5,000-Year-Old Iranian Vase Features the First Known Animation

2,700-Year-Old Petroglyphs Are Discovered Under Moss in Sweden

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and studying law while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

2,700-Year-Old Ancient Assyrian Lamassu Statue Is Excavated in Iraq
Head of Alexander the Great Statue Discovered in Turkey
Researchers Rediscover Lost Egyptian Tomb With 4,400-Year-Old Mummy Inside
337-Million-Year-Old Shark Fossils Found at Mammoth Cave National Park
Family Looking for a Lost Earring Accidentally Discovers a Viking Burial
Aerial Photos Reveal Ancient Indigenous Earthworks Hidden in the Amazon Forest

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Newly Restored 1,000-Year-Old “Cheddar Brooch” Goes on Display
Students Use AI To Decipher Words of Ancient Scroll Burned by Mount Vesuvius
1,600-Year-Old Ancient Egyptian Socks Look Like Modern Fashion Statements
Archeologists Discover 1,500-Year-Old Mayan Palace in Mexico
New Dinosaur Fossil Has Shockingly Long Legs That Connect it to Ancient Bird Ancestors
1,900-Year-Old Ancient Roman Swords Are Found in a Cave Above the Dead Sea

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.