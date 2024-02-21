Giant Capybara Surprises Guinea Pigs by Jumping in Their Enclosure To Mingle With Them

Some animals tend to underestimate their size, many times with adorable results. Dog owners know this one all too well—a puppy that once fit on your lap is now a big dog that can barely fit on the couch, yet they keep trying to cuddle in your arms like they were still a tiny pup. A capybara that lives on a farm seems to be going through a similar thing, much to the dismay of his neighbors. An adorable video shows the capybara jumping into a guinea pig enclosure, and looking for a place to sit among its tiny friends.

The clip, shared by Capybara Zen, begins with the fluffy creature staring longingly at the guinea pigs. They are frolicking on the sand and cuddling up with one another. So, understandably, the capybara wants to join in on the fun. In a heartbeat, the capybara jumps into the enclosure. The confused guinea pigs scramble to an open area—almost comically running in a circular motion. But once everyone has found their spot, a cheerful guinea pig even runs around its larger pal.

Considering that baby capybaras and full grown guinea pigs are almost the same size, between 8-10 inches, it's highly likely that the capybara still feels that tiny. But if other videos shared by Capybara Zen are any indication, they just seem happy to play with other animals, like dogs, goats, and ducks.

Though the giant capybara may have invaded the teeny guinea pigs' space in one video, it's safe to say that what goes around comes around. The TikToker recently shared a video of a capybara being swarmed by puppies as it tries to take a nap. While these cute animals may have a hard time understanding personal space, their encounters with one another are surely adorable.

