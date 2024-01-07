Caring Pet Owner Grows Grass Without Dirt to Feed His 80 Guinea Pigs

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cid (@cid_dwyer)

Many pet owners will go the extra mile for their furry friends. A man named Cid Dwyer is the perfect example of this, as he dutifully grows his guinea pigs' food. He recently shared a video showing his process to grow grass without using dirt. The result not only offers the critters a healthy meal but it's also visually pleasing.

The clip, which has since gone viral, depicts every step of Dwyer's detailed endeavor. He first scoops three cups of seeds into a container and fills it with water, adding apple cider vinegar to prevent mold. After 24 hours, he moves the seeds into trays where he drilled holes at the bottom for the grass to drain out. A day later, roots begin to appear, with grass eventually sprouting. He watered the trays twice a day, and 10 days later, it was ready for the guinea pigs to eat. In the end, he takes the grass carpets out of the trays to show the pristine roots below.

“Growing grass like this is good because it means that the guinea pigs can eat the grass as well as the roots,” Dwyer explains. “And of course they completely demolished this grass carpet as always,” he adds, showing how it looked after they all ate the grass, but before they came back later for a root snack. The footage of the guinea pigs eating the grass is adorable and even relaxing, with the pets being so excited about the meal that one even hops on the carpet to nibble at the grass.

Dwyer has ventured into growing different types of plants for his guinea pigs, like chia and sunflower sprouts, as well as growing increasingly larger grass fields. After all, he has plenty of mouths to feed—80 to be precise. The man explains that the guinea pigs were left by their previous owner when he moved into the house. Unaware of what to do or whether they would come back for the animals, the guinea pigs continued to breed. Dwyer then separated the female critters from the male, but one of the latter escaped and broke into the female enclosure—resulting in even more guinea pigs.

Still, Dwyer seems to love them very much and loves sharing updates about their carefully grown meals. To stay up to date with him and his guinea pigs, you can follow Dwyer on Instagram.

Cid Dwyer shares his process to grow grass without using dirt, which he uses to feed his guinea pigs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cid (@cid_dwyer)

“Growing grass like this is good because it means that the guinea pigs can eat the grass as well as the roots, and of course they completely demolished this grass carpet as always.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cid (@cid_dwyer)

Dwyer has ventured into growing different types of plants for his guinea pigs, like chia and sunflower sprouts, as well as growing increasingly larger grass fields.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cid (@cid_dwyer)

Cid Dwyer: Instagram | YouTube

Related Articles:

Hairless Guinea Pig Strikes an Adorable Pose with His Tasty Treats

Kind Strangers Send 64 Pairs of Tiny Shoes to Chicken With Missing Toes So He Can Walk Around Easier

Immersive Installation Suspends a Field of Grass From the Ceiling to Contemplate the Nature of Goodbyes

This Smart Lawn Mower Can Perfectly Cut Your Yard’s Grass for You