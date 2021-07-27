Home / Food Art

Cheesecake Topped With Capybaras Soaking In a Hot Spring Is Almost Too Cute To Eat

By Sara Barnes on July 27, 2021
Cheesecake Art

There are times when food looks so spectacular that it enters the realm of edible art. A university student and baker named Rin, aka @rinsforest, has done just this with their incredibly cute capybara cheesecake. The delectable dessert features the three rodents soaking in an onsen, or Japanese hot spring, sitting atop the cake surrounded by sculpted rocks, oranges, and leaves.

Capybaras in an onsen, it turns out, is a real thing. “When I saw photos and videos of Japan’s hot springs for capybaras, I knew this was the scene I wanted to recreate,” Rin tells My Modern Met. “The capybaras and miscellaneous details on top are all made of nerikiri—a confection made of white beans that is often used in traditional Japanese sweets called wagashi.”

After admiring the work of other wagashi artists, Rin knew they wanted to try making their own as a fun summer project. “Jelly-encased fruit cakes and island cakes have also been trending this year and I was very intrigued by the realism of these water-based desserts,” they explain.

“The cake itself is a simple no-bake cheesecake topped with a panna cotta layer. I used both artificial and natural colors such as mugwort and black sesame to color the nerikiri, and then handcrafted it into capybaras and other details. I then arranged the wagashi pieces on top and poured over the jelly to make the onsen.”

The great thing about edible art is that once it's photographed and admired, you get to dig in. Rin made the cake with their parents in mind, and they gathered to enjoy the sweet treat. “I’ve been making huge messes in the kitchen since I was a child and my parents have always patiently supported my culinary experiments. My mother was especially delighted by the details, and I was grateful to have been able to enjoy it together.”

And as for more culinary creations, Rin already has ideas for what they’ll tackle next. “I really love the whimsical look of jelly cakes, so I would really like to make another nature-inspired dessert. Wagashi that look like little ponds of goldfish is a cute summertime sweet, and I would definitely like to try making it someday.”

A baker named Rin created an adorable—and delectable—cheesecake that looks like three capybaras soaking in a Japanese onsen.

Cheesecake ArtRin: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Rin.

Related Articles:

Baker Makes Transparent Jelly Cake That Looks Just Like a Pretty Koi Pond

Japanese Food Artist Uses Toast as Her Canvas for Edible Masterpieces

Japanese Chef Makes Colorful Wagashi Sweets That Look Just Like Little Birds

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dessert Designer Creates Cute Cookies Inspired by Clothing and Accessories
World-Renowned Pastry Chef Creates Extraordinary Chocolate Sculptures
Talented Pastry Chef Sculpts Sugar Flowers That Look Just Like Real Blooms
Award-Winning Artist Turns Avocados Into Intricately Carved Masterpieces
Japanese Food Artist Uses Toast as Her Canvas for Edible Masterpieces
Polaroid Has Created the World’s First 3D Candy Pen To Draw and Design Your Own Sweets

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Artist Tosses Colorful Rice To Create 3D Portraits of Pop Culture Characters in Mid-Air
This Mid-Century Modern Gingerbread House Will Inspire You To Make Your Own Creation
Gingerbread: The Romantic Medieval History and Its Festive Use Today
IKEA Unveils Tiny Gingerbread Furniture To Furnish Your Gingerbread Houses
Delicious Hot Cocoa Bomb Reveals Baby Yoda Marshmallow When It Melts
Baker Retells Fairytale Stories Through Her Fantasy Art Pies

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.