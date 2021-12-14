Home / Animals / Birds

Photographer Sets Up Camera to Reveal the Big Little World Beneath Her Bird Feeder

By Sara Barnes on December 14, 2021
Backyard Bird Photography

Northern cardinal

Wildlife conservation photographer Carla Rhodes loves to feed the birds. Every winter in the Catskill Mountains of New York, she hangs a feeder outside her home and watches as birds and mammals of all kinds come to feast on her offerings. Being a photographer, she turned the arrival of her feathered and furry friends into a spectacular series of images called Beneath the Bird Feeder.

Offering a new perspective on a beloved pastime, Rhodes set her sights just below the feeder in the winter months of late 2020 and early 2021. Using a camera trap, she discovered repeat visitors including a dark-eyed Junco “with an overgrown beak” and red-breasted nuthatches. Rhodes also saw the patterns and the routines of the creatures, observing the early birds and noticing those that arrived just as dusk was settling.

“The most exciting discovery was witnessing the ecosystem the bird feeder created beyond the bird feeder,” Rhodes shares with My Modern Met. “For example, I soon learned a deer mouse was caching discarded seeds into a nearby bluestone wall. The sheer act of the mouse’s industrious cache created a treasure trove of other creatures visiting what I dubbed ‘the rock den.’”

What followed was a cast of characters that descended upon her backyard. “I captured photographs of an American red squirrel raiding the den, a black-capped chickadee sassily taking the bounty, and the most exciting discovery was photographically capturing a Northern short-tailed shrew, which is one of the world’s few venomous mammals,” she recalls.

“[The mammals] are voracious insectivores (who occasionally eat salamanders and mice) and consume up to three times their weight in food daily. The shrew’s various prey is cached in a comatose state, ultimately sustaining a living hoard! Until this project, I didn’t realize northern short-tailed shrews were even in my vicinity. This is a perfect example of why I will always consider myself a beginner—I am continually humbled by nature teaching me new things daily!”

Scroll down to see scenes from Beneath the Bird Feeder. Rhodes and her friends even wrote a song about the project with an accompanying video, which you can also watch below.

Photographer Carla Rhodes set up a camera trap to document all of the creatures that feast on the bird feeder outside her home.

Backyard Bird Photography

Northern cardinal

The images are part of a project called Beneath the Bird Feeder.

Backyard Bird Photography

Blue jay

Backyard Bird Photography

Black-capped chickadee

Backyard Bird Photography

Mourning dove

Backyard Bird Photography

Mourning dove

Backyard Bird Photography

Northern cardinal

Mouse Photographed by Camera Trap

Deer mouse

Shrew Photographed by Camera Trap

Northern short-tailed shrew

Squirrel Photographed by Camera Trap

American red squirrel

Squirrel Photographed by Camera Trap

Eastern gray squirrel

Backyard Bird Photography

Dark-eyed Junco

Backyard Bird Photography

Tufted titmouse

Backyard Bird Photography

Tufted titmouse

Backyard Bird Photography

Dark-eyed Junco

Backyard Bird Photography

Dark-eyed Junco

Rhodes and her friends even wrote a song about the series. Listen to the tune below.

Carla Rhodes: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Carla Rhodes.

Related Articles:

Ingenious Camera Traps Capture Striking Photos of African Animals at Night

Hunter Finds Lost GoPro Camera Full of Footage Shot by a Curious Bear

30 Hummingbirds Gather in Bird Bath for a Mini Pool Party Ritual

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cute Duck Runs in the New York City Marathon With Her Own Custom Duck Shoes
Stunning Portraits Capture the Power and Beauty of Raptor Birds in Flight
Beautiful Blue Jay Still Has Half of Its Baby Feathers as It Transitions Into Adulthood
Watch a Cockatiel Play Peekaboo With a Nest of Baby Birds
Incredible Winning Photos From the 2021 Bird Photographer of the Year Contest
New Study Finds That Crows Are So Intelligent They Understand the Concept of Zero

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

A Roadrunner Taking a Dust Bath Wins the 2021 Audubon Photography Awards
Photographer Captures Rare Image of a Crow Taking an Ant Bath
Celebrate the Beauty of Birds and Butterflies Everytime You Wear These Earrings
Brilliant Paper Sculptures of Nature’s Most Beautiful Birds and Butterflies
Largest Eagles in the World Are So Big That Their Talons Are Bigger Than Bear Claws
Photographer Captures Small Blackbird Hitching a Ride on an Osprey’s Stick

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.