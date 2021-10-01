Home / Animals

Hunter Finds Lost GoPro Camera Full of Footage Shot by a Curious Bear

By Arnesia Young on October 1, 2021
Bear Records Video With GoPro Camera

Getting the perfect photo for Instagram or recording your latest TikTok video can be quite challenging. You’ve got to get the best angles, optimal lighting, and just the right composition. But when it comes to catching the action with a GoPro, the conditions might be a little bit different. Still, it seems that capturing the choicest clip is just as hard for bears as it is for us.

While out in the wilderness last week, archery hunter Dylan Schilt happened to stumble upon a GoPro that had been lost while snowmobiling. He immediately took the camera back to his camp and charged it up, only to be greeted by some surprising and hilarious video clips shot by…a bear! The inquisitive animal seemed equal parts curious and confused by the tiny recording contraption.

“After four months of it sitting there, a big old black bear found it and not only managed to turn it on but also started recording himself playing with it,” Schilt explains in a Facebook post he shared with the GoPro footage. “Hands down the craziest thing I've ever found!”

Scroll down to see the amusing yet impressive footage shot by the resourceful bear playing around with the lost GoPro camera.

This bear recorded an entire video with a GoPro camera.

Dylan Schilt: Facebook 
h/t: [PetaPixel]

All images via Dylan Schilt.

Related Articles:

Bear Wakes Up After 4-Month Hibernation and People Today Can Totally Relate

Kingly Cat Steals the Show at His Owners’ Wedding as One of the Cutest Ring Bearers Ever

Adorable Pup With Extra Long Beard Is Perfectly Nicknamed “Chewbacca”

Photographer Discovers Three “Dancing” Bear Cubs Having Fun in Finnish Forest

Arnesia Young

Arnesia Young is a contributing writer for My Modern Met and an aspiring art historian. She holds a BA in Art History and Curatorial Studies with a minor in Design from Brigham Young University. With a love and passion for the arts, culture, and all things creative, she finds herself intrigued by the creative process and is constantly seeking new ways to explore and understand it.
Read all posts from Arnesia Young
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

17-Year-Old Robert Irwin Looks Just Like His Late Dad, the Legendary “Crocodile Hunter”
School Kids on a Field Trip Discovered a Fossil of a Previously Unknown Giant Penguin Species
24 Creative Products to Celebrate Your Pet
Franklin Park Zoo Welcome Its First Spotted Red River Hog Piglet
Teenager Saves Three Orphaned Squirrels After Hurricane Ida Destroyed Their Nest
Farmer Mounts Tiny Camera on His Animals to See How the World Looks From Their Perspective

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Cute Hamster Loves Eating His Lucky Heart-Shaped Cucumber Snack
ASMR Footage of Hungry Tortoise Eating Fruit and Veg Is Surprisingly Noisy and Satisfying
5 Easy Ways That Anyone Can Help Save Bees, Right From Your Own Backyard
Brilliant “Low Cost” Cosplay Costumes Hilariously Capture Pop Culture Characters
Female Shark Has Rare “Virgin Birth” Without Any Mate for First Time Ever Recorded for This Species
Listen as Millions of Monarch Butterflies Make One of the Rarest Sounds on Earth

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.