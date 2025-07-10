Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Dreamy Cloud Paintings Capture the Delicate Beauty of Changing Skies Within Vintage Frames

By Jessica Stewart on July 10, 2025

Cathy Camille in front of the NUAGE collection

Artist Cathy Camille is known for her delightful paintings of clouds, showing their ephemeral beauty through delicate, detailed artwork. With NUAGE, she’s combining the fleeting nature of clouds with the timeless strength of wood. The series celebrates the juxtaposition of old and new with a set of new oil paintings surrounded by refurbished antique frames that the artist sourced across Europe.

These frames, repainted in hues that mirror the artwork, serve as a point of renewal, demonstrating the power of transformation. In some way, Camille’s clouds do the same. As viewers, we know these clouds are temporary. Soon, they’ll begin to dissolve and fade away, only to be replaced by something new. In this way, Camille’s art asks us to reflect on the cyclical nature of time and to embrace the moment while it lasts.

“With NUAGE, I want to remind us that what’s old can be reimagined, and what fades still matters,” the artist shares. “Each piece in this collection lives in that space between past and present, between what endures and what disappears. In many ways, that’s where we all live: somewhere between memory and becoming.”

The small paintings, some measuring just 6 inches by 6 inches, are filled with rich detail. Taking advantage of oil paint's ability to create light, Camille renders everything from fiery orange sunsets to delicate pink hues creeping into the afternoon sky. Each piece is a triumph, with the artist using her skills to build up clouds with realistic volume that somehow retain a light, airy feeling.

Scroll down for more images from NUAGE and stay up to date with Camille's work by following her on Instagram.

Cathy Camille is known for her delicate paintings of clouds.

Cathy Camille in front of the NUAGE collection

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting

Her new series of oil paintings, NUAGE, juxtaposes old and new with paintings surrounded by refurbished antique frames.

Cathy Camille Cloud Paintings

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting

These frames, repainted in hues that reflect the artwork, serve as a point of renewal, demonstrating the power of transformation.

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting

Taking advantage of oil paint's ability to create light, Camille renders everything from fiery orange to delicate pink hues.

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting Detail

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting Detail

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting Detail

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting

Cathy Camille Cloud Painting Detail

Cathy Camille: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Cathy Camille.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
