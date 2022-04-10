Miniature Masterpieces Are Completely Painted and Displayed Inside of Mint Tins

Open one of Remington Robinson‘s Altoids tins and you'll discover a museum meant for a miniature masterpiece. For several years now, the Colorado-based artist has been making tiny paintings of outdoor and indoor settings en plein air and using empty mint tins to both store and display them.

Each of the micro wooden panels is velcroed to the lid of the silver container, which Robinson uses to transport his art supplies to each unique destination. Once at the desired painting location, he opens the box and uses the bottom pan to mix his color palette. Because of this, he is able to create works of art in a variety of interesting locales, from airport terminals to leafy gardens to cozy cafes.

Even though his paintings are made on a small scale, Robinson does not sacrifice quality. He manages to produce realistic depictions of plants, mountains, architecture, and more through meticulous brushstrokes and modeling. Buyers of his paintings receive the entire Altoids tin with the wooden panel still attached to the lid, and the corresponding color palette dried on the canister beneath.

You can purchase Robinson's miniature masterpieces via his online store, and keep up to date with his latest creations by following the artist on Instagram.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Remington Robinson.

