Dreamy Cloudscape Paintings Capture Nostalgic Childhood Memories

By Margherita Cole on July 5, 2021
Cloudscape Paintings by Cathy Camille

Beauty doesn't only exist on the ground. In fact, some of the most scenic views only exist in the sky. Netherlands-based artist Cathy Camille captures colorful and ephemeral formations of clouds in her series of dreamy gouache paintings. Using a limited color palette and minimalist composition, she creates small windows through which we can appreciate the mutability of the atmosphere.

“There are several reasons why I’m drawn to clouds—it’s a combination of childhood nostalgia, my appreciation for nature, and the universality and timelessness of the subject,” Cathy explains to My Modern Met. “While clouds can be seen by anyone in the world at any time during the day, we never see the same cloud twice and each sight is of brief existence.”

Each painting depicts a completely unique cloud formation drifting across a darkened sky. Cathy also differentiates them through tailored pastel color palettes, changing moon phases, and the placement of stars. “Clouds are a timeless subject matter, but we find beauty in the transient nature of unique creations that come in an endless amount of shapes, sizes, colors, and patterns,” she adds. The artist's romantic illustrations remind the viewers to look around their environment more often so they can appreciate the fleeting phenomena.

Netherlands-based artist Cathy Camille creates dreamy gouache paintings of ethereal cloudscapes.

Cloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy CamilleCloudscape Paintings by Cathy Camille

Watch this video to learn more about Camille's creative process:

