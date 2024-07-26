Home / Sports

Paraplegic Athlete Kevin Piette Walks With Robot Exoskeleton To Carry the Olympic Torch

By Regina Sienra on July 26, 2024

 

The Olympic torch relay is one of the most exciting events going into the Olympic Games. Athletes and luminaries of all ages carry the flame from Greece all the way to the host city in a display of sportsmanship and brotherhood. Among the final torchbearers for the Paris 2024 Olympics is French Paralympian Kevin Piette, who just made history as the first athlete to participate in the torch relay wearing an exoskeleton.

Piette, a Paralympic tennis player, lost the use of his legs due to a motorcycle accident in 2012. Besides pursuing this sport, he is also a “test pilot” for Wandercraft, the French company that developed the world’s first self-stabilizing walking exoskeleton, known as the Atalante X, which was designed to be used by people with disabilities.

“Wandercraft has created the first natural walking exoskeleton capable of walking autonomously without crutches,” says the company. “With the personal exoskeleton, individuals who were previously in wheelchairs will regain their mobility and be able to move freely, both at home and in their communities, maintaining their balance, hands-free, and safely.”

After arriving to the relay point in a wheelchair, Piette was propelled into the exoskeleton. He then walked carefully but determinedly, beaming as the crowd cheered for him through the Poissy city center. “It is with pride and honor that I was able to carry this flame that represents so many beautiful things,” he wrote on Instagram. “Commitment, sport, innovation, inclusion, hope, the future… I will never forget this day.”

“Kevin is the embodiment of sporting commitment, the desire for a more inclusive society and the spirit of entrepreneurship and innovation, with infectious energy!” reads the Olympics website. The organization commended his involvement in the development of the exoskeleton, as well as his involvement in “cybathlons”—competitions in which people with disabilities use assistive technologies to carry out everyday activities. “By carrying the Olympic Torch, Kevin inspires people to get involved in sport and promote innovation for the disabled!”

To stay up to date with the athlete, you can follow Piette on Instagram.

French Paralympian Kevin Piette just made history as the first athlete to participate in the torch relay wearing an exoskeleton.

“It is with pride and honor that I was able to carry this flame that represents so many beautiful things: Commitment, sport, innovation, inclusion, hope, the future… I will never forget this day.”

h/t: [Neatorama]

