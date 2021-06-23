Watch Chappi the Adorable Hedgehog Enjoy Splashing Around in the Bath

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – (@chappi_momma)

There are countless cute and funny animal videos online, but we can’t seem to get enough of them. And if you ever need cheering up, indulging in cute content is the perfect remedy. Take Chappi the African pygmy hedgehog, for example. It’s impossible not to smile at this adorable critter paddling her tiny paws in the bath.

Sadly, Chappi passed away in 2017, but she’ll always have a place in her mom’s heart. “[Chappi] inspired me to be a better person, enjoy more simple things and live every day as if it was the last, live simply,” her owner reveals. “I learned that sometimes when life gets stressful, all you need is take a deep breath for a moment and start again.” She adds, “I'll always miss my little one, but I'm grateful I got to meet her. She was more than just a pet; she was a tiny part of my soul.”

Although Chappi is no longer living, her mom still shares her memories on Instagram. From scurrying around in the garden to enjoying cuddles indoors, it’s clear Chappi had a wonderful life. She and her mom shared a special bond, which is evident in their photos and videos. In one video, Chappi is enjoying being scratched, revealing how much she trusted her owner. “Since Chappi could no longer reach her face, I would help her, and she would let me know if I was doing it right or wanted me to stop,” reveals the hedgehog’s mom. “We developed a non spoken language to let me know what she needed.”

In 2018, Chappi’s mom adopted another hedgehog named Timothea. She seems to be following in her late sister’s footsteps, seeing as her favorite toy is a yellow rubber duck. And in one video, she’s even captured brushing her little teeth. Who knew hedgehogs were so into self-care!

Scroll down to see photos and videos of the adorable Chappi and Timothea.

Chappi the African pygmy hedgehog loved paddling her tiny paws in the bath…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – (@chappi_momma)

..and her sister Timothea's favorite toy is a rubber duck!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – (@chappi_momma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – (@chappi_momma)

Sadly, Chappi passed away in 2017, but she lived a great life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – (@chappi_momma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – (@chappi_momma)

She loved to play games…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – (@chappi_momma)

Play the piano…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – (@chappi_momma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – (@chappi_momma)

…but mostly she just liked to spend lazy days indoors.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – (@chappi_momma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – (@chappi_momma)

What a cutie!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – (@chappi_momma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by – (@chappi_momma)

Timothea and Chappi: Instagram | YouTube

h/t: [Laughing Squid]

All images via Timothea and Chappi.

Related Articles:

Pygmy Hedgehog Packs His Tiny Bags and Goes Camping in Adorable Photo Shoot

Rescued Hedgehog with Adorable Fanged Teeth Has a Playful New Lease on Life

Adorable Traveling Hedgehog Explores the Great Outdoors

Adorable Hedgehog Continues His Reign of Cuteness on Twitter