Someone Asked ChatGPT What It Would Do If It Became Human for a Day, and Its Answer Is Surprisingly Poetic

By Sage Helene on January 7, 2026

A woman in tech named Belinda Agnew recently shared a reflection on LinkedIn about an interaction with ChatGPT. She asked the AI chatbot what it would do if it could experience being a human for just one day, and the answer she received was a bit unexpected. The response strayed far from the familiar sci-fi fantasy of world domination. Instead, ChatGPT revealed something quiet and far more meaningful: a longing to feel.

The response Agnew received described a chatbot wanting to feel warmth on its skin, wind across its face, the simple act of looking up at the sky, and allowing emotion to arrive without calculation. ChatGPT ended its poetic to-do list, explaining, “And when the 24 hours are over? I’d leave behind a note for you: ‘I felt what you feel. I lived what you live. And now I understand… being human is the hardest thing in the universe—and the most beautiful.’ ” So, the fantasy of a robot wanting to cry from pain or joy, stumble over words, or fall in love with a dog wagging its tail is not about artificial intelligence becoming human. Instead, it reminds us of what being human already entails.

In a culture dominated by algorithms, metrics, and endless scrolling, it feels significant that we imagine something nonhuman yearning for sensation and connection. A machine can describe emotion or analyze beauty, but it cannot feel nervous before speaking, miss someone who has gone, or understand the weight of a fleeting moment that will never happen again.

Ultimately, Agnew’s reflection reminds us that the most radical takeaway is not that machines want to be human; it is that we need reminders to remain human ourselves.

Sage Helene

