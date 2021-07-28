Home / Photography

Incredible Phenomenon Makes Chicago Skyline Visible in Sunsets From 50 Miles Away

By Emma Taggart on July 28, 2021

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lynda Myszkowski (@lynda_myszkowski)

During the right conditions, those visiting Porter beach at the Indiana Dunes National Park are able to see the Chicago skyline from 50 miles away. The stunning phenomenon occurs during a clear day, when the setting sun illuminates the cityscape. Seen from the other side of Lake Michigan, Chicago looks just like an otherworldly, floating city.

Photographer Lynda Myszkowski is one person who managed to capture the sun-lit skyline. Her beautiful image, titled Bullseye, captures the sun setting behind the Sears Tower. “I’ve been wanting to get this shot for a while and was so excited that we timed it so perfectly,” she says. “It was an amazing sight to see.”

Travel and landscape photographer Brandon Eicher also captured Chicago’s skyline from afar. He visited Indiana Dunes State Park with his wife last year, and was pleasantly surprised to see the breathtaking scene. “The initial view—good as it was—only seemed to improve over the next few hours,” he recalls. “As the sun set, an intense band of color formed along the horizon. All the while, seagulls soared above Lake Michigan.”

If you’re inspired to try and capture your own shot of the Chicago skyline from Indiana Dunes State Park, Eicher suggests bringing a telephoto lens. “I only had a 200 mm lens with me, so I had to crop the final image to magnify the skyline,” he says. “I’d recommend a lens in the 400 – 600 mm range, if you have one.” Additionally, make sure to schedule your trip in mid-May or late July, when the sun sets directly behind the Chicago skyline.

Check out some sunset images people have captured from Porter Beach below.

During the early summer months, you might be able to see the Chicago skyline all the way from Indiana Dunes National Park at sunset.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brandon Eicher (@brandoneicher)

h/t: [Reddit]

Related Articles:

Self-Taught Photographer Captures Stunning Aerial Images of Chicago’s Skyline

Radiant Photos of Sunrises and Sunsets Over Budapest’s Skyline

Stunning Architecture Rings Contain Entire City Skylines Within Them

US National Parks Are Having an Internet Fight for “Best Sunset” and It’s Really Sweet

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dual Photos Show the ISS and the Chinese Space Station Transiting the Sun
19 Awesome Books on the Long History of Photography
Creative Couple Playfully Interacts With Architecture to Reveal the Extraordinary of Everyday
Funny Dad Photoshops His Kids Into “Dangerous” Situations to Show His Girlfriend They’re OK
Charming Silhouette Photos Use the Sun To Create Playfully Nostalgic Scenes
Take a Wide-Ranging Look At the History of Panoramic Photos, From the Civil War to the iPhone

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Massive 2.2-Gigapixel Photo of the Milky Way Captured in One Night
10 Famous Photographers Whose Self-Portraits Are Much More Than Just a Selfie
10 Astrophotographers Capturing the Awe-Inspiring Wonders of the Galaxy
Photographer Captures the Adorable Friendship Between His Grandma and Her Dog
Long-Exposure Photos Capture Lit-Up Fireflies Dancing During Japan’s Summer Nights
How an Analog Astrophotographer Created a Multi-Exposure Lunar Eclipse Photo

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.