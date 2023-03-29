Home / Design / Style

Christian Dior Exhibition in Tokyo Comes Alive With Incredible Architectural Backdrops

By Sara Barnes on March 29, 2023
Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Clothing by the fashion house Christian Dior speaks for itself. So when creating a space for an extensive retrospective, the setting must be as exquisite as the garments—without overpowering the designs on view. Architect Shohei Shigematsu, a partner at Dutch studio OMA, has done that with the interior design for the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.

The incredible exhibition features clothing, purses, periodicals, and more, all among alluring sets. One of the standouts is a pyramidal staircase that features 35 pieces of Dior haute-couture. The mannequins are set on platforms within the staircase, which itself illuminates with animations.

Each exhibition space references elements that are shared between Japanese tradition and culture as well as Dior’s history and its contemporary clothing collections. The pyramidal staircase, for instance, is inspired by “long, processional stairs” leading to traditional Japanese shrines. But overall, the elements are wide-ranging and refer to themes in the fashion house's work, construction techniques, and more.

Shigematsu, it turns out, was just the right person to design the interior. “The fashion exhibition is a domain that requires architecture to become a narrative medium. We wanted to expand and diversify potentials for storytelling through a retrospective that not only looks back at history but brings new life and relevance to today’s culture. As a Japanese architect trained and operating in the West, it was exciting to discover Dior’s relationship and history with Japan,” Shigematsu explains. “The exhibition experience is designed to take others on a similar journey of discovery, highlighting new synergies between Japan and France, architecture and couture, tradition, and innovation.”

Spaces alternate between light and dark, expansive and intimate, rigid and fluid, all to “take visitors on a multi-dimensional journey of discovery.” The result of these careful and deliberate considerations are displays in which every element feels at home in its exact setting. This doesn’t always happen with exhibitions, particularly in a “white box” gallery, but it's all perfectly in sync here.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams is on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo until May 28, 2023.

Architecture firm OMA set the stage for an incredible Dior exhibition by creating settings that are as exquisite as the clothing.

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Architect Shohei Shigematsu, a partner at Dutch studio OMA, designed the unique spaces. The rooms alternate between light and dark, expansive and intimate, rigid and fluid, all to “take visitors on a multi-dimensional journey of discovery.”

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

“We wanted to expand and diversify potentials for storytelling through a retrospective that not only looks back at history but brings new life and relevance to today’s culture,” Shigematsu says.

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

Dior Exhibition at Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo

“Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams” at Museum of Contemporary Art, Tokyo
Photography by Daici Ano, Image Courtesy of Dior

OMA: Website
Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo: Website 

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by OMA.

Related Articles:

Dior’s Show-Stopping Set of a Million Flowers

Watch Kylie Jenner’s Reaction to Model Wearing Same “Lion Head Dress” During Fashion Show

See the Fashion-Forward Men at the 2022 Met Gala Who Took Risks With Their Ensembles

RIP André Leon Talley: Remembering an Icon Who Championed Diversity in Fashion

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Abandoned High School Bought for $100K Is Transformed Into Stunning Apartment Building
20 Fun Flower Hair Accessories To Celebrate Spring
Paris’ Iconic Notre Dame Cathedral Is Reopening to the Public in 2024
25 Flower-Themed Accessories To Celebrate Spring in Style
Burning Man Reveals ‘Temple of the Heart’ at the Center of Its Upcoming Festival
Custom Nike Dunk Lows Inspired by Nintendo’s ‘Super Mario Bros’

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Design for One of China’s Largest Libraries Is a Contemporary Canyon of Books
39 Amazing National Costumes From the Mister Global 2022 Male Beauty Pageant
Artisan Transforms Old Leather Couches Into Stylish One-of-a-Kind Purses
Vanity Fair’s 29th Hollywood Issue Highlights 12 Young Stars in Captivating Portraits
People Will Soon Be Wearing Toy-Dispensing ‘Gacha Machine’ Backpacks in Japan
Boss Transforms Office Into a “Neighborhood” Where Each Employee Works Out of a Tiny Home

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.