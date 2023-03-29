Christian Dior Exhibition in Tokyo Comes Alive With Incredible Architectural Backdrops

Clothing by the fashion house Christian Dior speaks for itself. So when creating a space for an extensive retrospective, the setting must be as exquisite as the garments—without overpowering the designs on view. Architect Shohei Shigematsu, a partner at Dutch studio OMA, has done that with the interior design for the Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.

The incredible exhibition features clothing, purses, periodicals, and more, all among alluring sets. One of the standouts is a pyramidal staircase that features 35 pieces of Dior haute-couture. The mannequins are set on platforms within the staircase, which itself illuminates with animations.

Each exhibition space references elements that are shared between Japanese tradition and culture as well as Dior’s history and its contemporary clothing collections. The pyramidal staircase, for instance, is inspired by “long, processional stairs” leading to traditional Japanese shrines. But overall, the elements are wide-ranging and refer to themes in the fashion house's work, construction techniques, and more.

Shigematsu, it turns out, was just the right person to design the interior. “The fashion exhibition is a domain that requires architecture to become a narrative medium. We wanted to expand and diversify potentials for storytelling through a retrospective that not only looks back at history but brings new life and relevance to today’s culture. As a Japanese architect trained and operating in the West, it was exciting to discover Dior’s relationship and history with Japan,” Shigematsu explains. “The exhibition experience is designed to take others on a similar journey of discovery, highlighting new synergies between Japan and France, architecture and couture, tradition, and innovation.”

Spaces alternate between light and dark, expansive and intimate, rigid and fluid, all to “take visitors on a multi-dimensional journey of discovery.” The result of these careful and deliberate considerations are displays in which every element feels at home in its exact setting. This doesn’t always happen with exhibitions, particularly in a “white box” gallery, but it's all perfectly in sync here.

Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams is on view at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo until May 28, 2023.

Architecture firm OMA set the stage for an incredible Dior exhibition by creating settings that are as exquisite as the clothing.

Architect Shohei Shigematsu, a partner at Dutch studio OMA, designed the unique spaces. The rooms alternate between light and dark, expansive and intimate, rigid and fluid, all to “take visitors on a multi-dimensional journey of discovery.”

“We wanted to expand and diversify potentials for storytelling through a retrospective that not only looks back at history but brings new life and relevance to today’s culture,” Shigematsu says.

OMA: Website

Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo: Website

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by OMA.

