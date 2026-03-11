Home / Design / Style

These Miu Miu x Alysa Liu-Inspired Concept Shoes Are So Good, We Wish They Were Real

By Emma Taggart on March 11, 2026

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 刘美贤 Alysa Liu (@alysaxliu)

Ever since Olympic gold medal-winning figure skater Alysa Liu took to the ice at the 2026 Winter Games, people around the world have crowned her an icon. We recently shared how artists across all mediums have been paying tribute to Liu, and now, AI creative Emanuele Jane Morelli has imagined a shoe inspired by the athlete’s signature style.

The concept design depicts a classic Miu Miu sneaker with suede and blonde leather stripes with scalloped zig-zag seams that echo Liu’s iconic hairstyle. It even features a tiny shoe charm inspired by the athlete’s signature lip frenulum piercing. On the heel of the shoe, Liu’s name is stitched in gold, adding a finishing touch worthy of a champion. Morelli also created two imaginary keychains—one depicting Liu’s white ice skates, and another mimicking her unique hairstyle.

Despite many people online wishing the shoe was a real design, Morelli made it clear that the AI-generated project is an “independent creative exploration and is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or commissioned by Alysa Liu or Miu Miu.” The concept caused a stir on social media, with some calling on Adidas and Miu Miu to make the shoe a reality, while others raised concerns about AI and its role in replacing human designers.

Still, the design stands as a striking tribute to one of the world’s most celebrated athletes. Check out more of Morelli’s concept designs on Instagram.

AI creative Emanuele Jane Morelli created a concept for a Miu Miu shoe inspired by Alysa Liu’s signature style.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emanuele Jane Morelli (@jane_morelli)

Emanuele Jane Morelli: Instagram

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
