Watch Kylie Jenner’s Reaction to Model Wearing Same “Lion Head Dress” During Fashion Show

kylie jenner attending schiaparelli ss23 couture wearing this lion dress exactly as it debuts on the runway while she’s at the front row!!!! pic.twitter.com/Opn71kJusf — ❦ (@saintdoII) January 23, 2023

Have you ever shown up to an event and someone is wearing the same outfit as you? It can be mortifying. No one is immune to feeling that way, no matter how famous you are. If you need proof, watch Kylie Jenner’s reaction to model Irina Shayk wearing a nearly identical outfit to her at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show.

Both Jenner and Shayk were wearing nearly identical ensembles—a long black dress with a giant faux taxidermied lion head attached to the right shoulder. (Each lion has its own expression.) As Jenner sat in the front row of the show, Shayk walked the runway and strode past her. This moment was presumably planned, but it's unclear based on the expression on Jenner’s face. Shayk passes by Jenner, and The Kardashian co-star looks down in what many assume is a moment of embarrassment or awkwardness because they are dressed the same.

This look is just one part of the Schiaparelli Inferno Couture line, in which hand-embroidered animals are affixed to the dresses. Inspired by the iconic allegory of Dante, the creatures—a lion, leopard, and she-wolf—are intended to represent pride, lust, and greed. They were created using foam, resin, wool, and silk faux fur and then painted to appear as lifelike as possible.

The Inferno Couture collection is not without controversy. Some people have criticized it for “glamorizing big game hunting” while others, including PETA, are supportive of the animal sculptures. “Kylie, Naomi [Campbell] and Irina’s looks celebrate the beauty of wild animals and may be a statement against trophy hunting,” the nonprofit organization said in a statement, “in which lions and wolves are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.”

Watch Kylie Jenner’s reaction to model Irina Shayk wearing a nearly identical outfit to her at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show.

Based on Jenner's expression, many assume is a moment of embarrassment or awkwardness because they are dressed the same.

Not Kylie wearing the same outfit as the model pic.twitter.com/H4sX5mNqvl — Barbie (@pinkprintbarbi3) January 24, 2023

This look is just one part of the Schiaparelli Inferno Couture line, in which hand-crafted animals are affixed to the dresses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli)

The Inferno Couture collection is not without controversy. Some people have criticized it for “glamorizing big game hunting” while others, including PETA, are supportive of the animal sculptures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by irina shayk (@irinashayk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Roseberry (@danielroseberry)

h/t: [Cosmopolitan]

Related Articles:

Vogue Invites 2019 Met Gala Attendees to Star in Their Own Campy Short Films

Vogue Set Up a Photo Booth for Met Gala Guests to Star in Their Own Music Videos

Bella Hadid Has White Dress Spray-Painted Onto Her Body During Coperni Fashion Show