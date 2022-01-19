Home / Design / Style

RIP André Leon Talley: Remembering an Icon Who Championed Diversity in Fashion

By Pinar Noorata on January 19, 2022

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andre Leon Talley (@andreltalley)

The fashion world lost a beloved titan this week. Fashion editor, journalist, stylist, and all-around icon André Leon Talley has died at the age of 73 on January 18, 2022. He had a series of health struggles lately including a heart attack due to complications with COVID-19. He passed away at a hospital in White Plains, NY.

There’s an outpouring of love and memories being shared of the legend from the fashion and entertainment industries, since his death has been announced. There’s no denying that Talley’s impact reached far and wide and his larger-than-life appearance has left a lasting impression. He had a signature style that transcended generations. Known for his fashionably loud caftans that draped over his 6-foot 6-inch frame, Talley was a true fashion giant that will be greatly missed.

 

Who was André Leon Talley?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andre Leon Talley (@andreltalley)

To simply summarize Talley as a fashion editor or even as the editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue would be a great disservice to his memory and his impact. André Leon Talley, often referred to as ALT, was a pioneering icon in the fashion world who shattered glass ceilings. He has earned his “legend” status by not only helping to shape fashion for decades, but also by paving the way for other Black people to enter a primarily white industry at the top. His presence and determination has been an inspiration to many over the years.

Being a sexually fluid Black man, ALT had endured his fair share of homophobia and racism. In his memoir—The Chiffon Trenches, published in 2020—he wrote: “To my 12-year-old self, raised in the segregated South, the idea of a Black man playing any kind of role in this world seemed an impossibility. To think of where I’ve come from, where we’ve come from, in my lifetime, and where we are today, is amazing. And, yet, of course, we still have so far to go.”

 

Legacy

Talley’s long and accomplished résumé can easily be found on Google—Ivy League grad, editor, journalist, stylist, creative director, TV personality, author, etc.—but it’s what he’s done in his positions of power that has made the most significant impact on an often elitist industry. For instance, in 1996, ALT cast Naomi Campbell as Scarlett O’Hara in a reimagining of Gone With the Wind for a Vanity Fair photo shoot. This was clearly making a huge statement on racism.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andre Leon Talley (@andreltalley)

In addition to his creative direction on photo shoots, he’s helped launch careers for other people of color who may otherwise not have been given a chance. He introduced First Lady Michelle Obama to a then-fairly unknown Taiwanese Canadian fashion designer named Jason Wu, who has dressed the first lady many times since and has grown to make a name for himself.

To learn more about Talley, there’s a documentary about his remarkable life called The Gospel According to André; and his memoir The Chiffon Trenches.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Andre Leon Talley (@andreltalley)

André Leon Talley: Instagram

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

Related Articles:

RIP Bill Cunningham: Remembering the Brilliant Street Photographer

RIP Sidney Poitier: Paying Tribute to the Trailblazing Actor Who Paved the Way for Black Performers in Hollywood

RIP Betty White: Paying Tribute to the Comedic Genius of the Beloved ‘Golden Girls’ Actor

RIP Michael K. Williams: Celebrating the Actor Who Played Omar Little on ‘The Wire’

Pinar

Pinar Noorata is the Managing Editor at My Modern Met. She is a writer, editor, and content creator based in Brooklyn, NY. She earned her BA in Film and Media Studies from CUNY Hunter College and is an alumni of the Center for Arts Education’s Career Development Program in NYC. She has worked at NBC Universal, Penguin Books, and the Tribeca Film Festival as well as many other independent media companies. When she isn’t writing, editing, or creating videos herself, Pinar enjoys watching movies—anything from foreign art house films to mainstream blockbusters.
Read all posts from Pinar
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

RIP Sidney Poitier: Paying Tribute to the Trailblazing Actor Who Paved the Way for Black Performers in Hollywood
Carrie-Anne Moss Wore a Custom Oscar de la Renta Dress That Looks Like Matrix Code
First Ever “Golden-Con” Honoring ‘The Golden Girls’ Will Take Place in Chicago
Indigenous People in Alaska Invented Snow Goggles Centuries Ago To Protect Eyes and Improve Vision
The UAE Just Became the First Country in the World to Officially Implement a Shorter Workweek
Teen Finds Buried Treasure From the Bronze Age While Searching With Metal Detector

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

25 “Ugly” Holiday Sweaters That Are Festive Fun For Your Next Party
New French Law Bans the Use of Wild Animals in the Circus
Greta Thunberg and Youth Activists Petition UN To Declare a Global Climate Emergency
Portuguese Law Prohibits Employers From Contacting Workers After Hours
Young Climate Activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate Write an Open Letter to the Media
Sitting Bull’s Great-Grandson Is Identified With New DNA Testing Method

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.