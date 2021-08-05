Artist Uses Surfboards as Canvases for Exquisite Ocean Paintings

Australian artist Claire Marie is “reducing the number of old surfboards that end up in a landfill, one artwork at a time.” Her sustainable creative practice uses discarded fiberglass surfboards as canvases for incredible paintings of the ocean.

Each finished piece offers a glimpse into a special aquatic retreat. “Using the surfboards as a canvas enables me to paint large fine art pieces like seascapes while at the same time indulge my passion for detail work,” Claire Marie explains to My Modern Met. While some of her creations depict crashing ocean waves, others capture underwater life or even tropical islands.

“It’s the small details in the artwork that makes each commissioned surfboard unique and personal but the surfboard itself also holds its own memories from the time it has spent out in the waves,” she continues. “On the back of each board is a small handwritten note which gives a little insight into the story of the board and the artwork.” In addition to upcycling found materials, Claire Marie also carbon offsets the surfboards that are shipped overseas by planting native trees.

Australian artist Claire Marie creates exquisite paintings of the ocean on fiberglass surfboards.

