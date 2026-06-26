Painter Luke Chueh Captures the Weight of Isolation Through Dark Humor

In the work of Los Angeles-based artist Luke Chueh, endearing yet melancholic characters inhabit pared-down compositions. But this restraint is deliberate: the visual economy heightens the emotional and psychological tension at play. Chueh turns in universally relatable artworks, capturing the complexities of the human condition in this day and age.
These anthropomorphic figures exist in ambiguity, but it’s in this lack of narrative that Chueh allows the viewer to project their own wonderings and feelings. For example, a teddy-bear-like figure stands in an ocean of its equally distraught peers, while other appears to be engulfed in flames. There are no right or wrong readings, but a place for contemplation rooted in both absurdity and vulnerability where we are all alone, together.
Chueh is bringing his work to Corey Helford Gallery in a new exhibition titled Negative Space, which sees him at the the height of his powers. The artist, who has made a name for himself by marrying pop visuals with contemporary surrealism, uses his signature creatures to explore detachment and sorrow—complicated feelings that his works make easier to process through dark humor and whimsy.
“Negative Space is less a thematic exhibition than a reflection on a visual language I’ve found myself returning to throughout more than 20 years of painting,” says the artist. “I’ve long been interested in the emotional potential of what might outwardly appear as ‘empty space’—the way silence, isolation, and restraint can shape the psychological atmosphere of an image.”
Negative Space will be on view from June 27 through August 1 at Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles. To stay up to date with the artist, follow Luke Chueh on Instagram.
In the work of Los Angeles-based artist Luke Chueh, endearing yet melancholic characters inhabit pared-down compositions.
“Irreparable Damage” (acrylic on canvas, 16 in x 20 in)
This results in universally relatable artworks, capturing the complexities of the human condition in this day and age.
“Commodified” (acrylic on canvas, 48 in x 36 in)
These anthropomorphic figures exist in ambiguity, but it’s in this lack of narrative that Chueh allows the viewer to project their own wonderings and feelings.
“In the Palm of My Hands” (acrylic on canvas, 30 in x 24 in)
There are no right or wrong readings, but a place for contemplation rooted in both absurdity and vulnerability where we are all alone, together.
“Waiting” (acrylic on canvas, 18 in x 24 in)
Chueh is bringing his work to Corey Helford Gallery in a new exhibition titled Negative Space, which sees him at the the height of his powers.
“Exhale” (acrylic on canvas, 20 in x 16 in)
“Negative Space is less a thematic exhibition than a reflection on a visual language I’ve found myself returning to throughout more than 20 years of painting,” says the artist.
“Ursus Igneus” (acrylic on canvas, 40 in x 30 in)
“I’ve long been interested in the emotional potential of what might outwardly appear as ‘empty space’—the way silence, isolation, and restraint can shape the psychological atmosphere of an image.”
“Versus Nature” (acrylic on canvas, 24 in x 48 in)
Negative Space will be on view from June 27 through August 1 at Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles.
“Blue Dawn (Staring Into Shadows Revisited)” (acrylic on canvas, 30 in x 24 in)
Exhibition Information:
Luke Chueh Negative Space
June 27–August 1, 2026
Corey Helford Gallery
571 S. Anderson St. Los Angeles, CA, USA