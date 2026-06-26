Painter Luke Chueh Captures the Weight of Isolation Through Dark Humor

In the work of Los Angeles-based artist Luke Chueh, endearing yet melancholic characters inhabit pared-down compositions. But this restraint is deliberate: the visual economy heightens the emotional and psychological tension at play. Chueh turns in universally relatable artworks, capturing the complexities of the human condition in this day and age.

These anthropomorphic figures exist in ambiguity, but it’s in this lack of narrative that Chueh allows the viewer to project their own wonderings and feelings. For example, a teddy-bear-like figure stands in an ocean of its equally distraught peers, while other appears to be engulfed in flames. There are no right or wrong readings, but a place for contemplation rooted in both absurdity and vulnerability where we are all alone, together.

Chueh is bringing his work to Corey Helford Gallery in a new exhibition titled Negative Space, which sees him at the the height of his powers. The artist, who has made a name for himself by marrying pop visuals with contemporary surrealism, uses his signature creatures to explore detachment and sorrow—complicated feelings that his works make easier to process through dark humor and whimsy.

“Negative Space is less a thematic exhibition than a reflection on a visual language I’ve found myself returning to throughout more than 20 years of painting,” says the artist. “I’ve long been interested in the emotional potential of what might outwardly appear as ‘empty space’—the way silence, isolation, and restraint can shape the psychological atmosphere of an image.”

Negative Space will be on view from June 27 through August 1 at Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles. To stay up to date with the artist, follow Luke Chueh on Instagram.

In the work of Los Angeles-based artist Luke Chueh, endearing yet melancholic characters inhabit pared-down compositions.

This results in universally relatable artworks, capturing the complexities of the human condition in this day and age.

These anthropomorphic figures exist in ambiguity, but it’s in this lack of narrative that Chueh allows the viewer to project their own wonderings and feelings.

There are no right or wrong readings, but a place for contemplation rooted in both absurdity and vulnerability where we are all alone, together.

Chueh is bringing his work to Corey Helford Gallery in a new exhibition titled Negative Space, which sees him at the the height of his powers.

“Negative Space is less a thematic exhibition than a reflection on a visual language I’ve found myself returning to throughout more than 20 years of painting,” says the artist.

“I’ve long been interested in the emotional potential of what might outwardly appear as ‘empty space’—the way silence, isolation, and restraint can shape the psychological atmosphere of an image.”

Negative Space will be on view from June 27 through August 1 at Corey Helford Gallery in Los Angeles.

Exhibition Information :

Luke Chueh

Negative Space

June 27–August 1, 2026

Corey Helford Gallery

571 S. Anderson St. Los Angeles, CA, USA

Luke Chueh: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Corey Helford Gallery.